HERMISTON — Charities in Northeastern Oregon are struggling to meet the needs of an increasing number of clients. While the pandemic has subsided, some donations have declined and prices soared, amid supply shortages.
Mark Gomolski of Agape House food bank painted the overall scenario
“When everything was shut down during the pandemic, monetary donations increased,” he said. “Food donations stayed about the same. Now demand is up for services. We have very few fresh vegetables. Fresh fruit, yes, and bread, but not vegetables.”
Pendleton's Salvation Army faces the same issues.
“During the pandemic, donations went up, but so did our needs,” Maj. DeWayne Halstad said. “Now donations have dropped off. We’re feeding a bit fewer people, but our costs are way up.”
The Irrigon Emergency Assistance Center helps with rent and utilities and finding jobs, as well as providing food. Coordinator Ina Abercrombie said need has increased in the area.
“Three-and-a-half months into 2022, we've already spent half as much as in 2021. This year is going to be tough,” she said.
Lisa Patton of Heppner's Neighborhood Center of South Morrow County echoed that.
"Demand has very much increased,” she said. “The need is great. People suffer sticker shock at the grocery store."
Halstad said During the pandemic, The Salvation Army in Pendleton fed about 150 meals daily.
“"Now we’re down to around 105 per day, with 50 here (105 S.E. Emigrant Ave.) and 55 delivered to elderly and shut-ins. But prices of supplies don’t come down,” he said. “For example, to-go containers used to cost us $20 for 200; now it’s $55 for 200.”
Serving indoors has hurdles as well, he said, with a need for more staff and with clients getting into fights and arguments at the tables.
“We could really use support," Halstad concluded. "Especially big, No. 10 canned goods. We have vegetable shortages. Frozen hamburger, chicken breasts, stuff like that. Spaghetti sauce.”
Business changes, problems also fall on charities
Gomolski said changes in agribusiness affect the Hermiston food bank.
“Bud-Rich Potato was bought out, so it no longer provided us with onions and potatoes," he said. "One of our staffers got Riverpoint Farms to donate some onions for a while. The loss of Shearer’s also hurt. Not only did we lose a source of donations, but then the employees who lost their jobs needed our help.”
Shearer’s Food lost its facility in Hermiston in an explosion and fire on Feb. 22, putting 231 people out of work.
Inflation and the influx of migrant workers from the easing of coronavirus restraints increased demand as well, Gomolski continued, and homelessness jumped up to about 200 per month from 30 to 40.
“In 2021, our average number of households served was 428, with 1,397 people,” he said. Last month’s (March 2022) stats were 850 households and 3,002 individuals.
The food bank also relies on 26 to 37 volunteers on average, he said, working about 160 hours per month.
Abercrombie with the Irrigon Emergency Assistance Center cited increased numbers of homeless people passing through her service area.
"They stay a few days or a week or two," she said. "We make sure that they have easily prepared food."
And there has been a “pretty big uptick” in emergency aid, she added.
"Rent has gone up. Donations from big corporations have fallen. We still get help from local businesses and the state,” she said. “I also write grants."
But less federal aid has caused more families to return to the center.
"All the pantries have seen large increases in demand," Patton added. "We have made up more food boxes than ever. Last month was a record 166 food boxes. Our boxes don't have random contents. They contain the ingredients for a meal."
The U. S. Department of Agriculture raising the among of food aid for which people are eligible has helped, she said, and explained about 80% of the Neighborhood Center of South Morrow County's food comes from the Oregon Food Bank, via Community Action Program of East Central Oregon, and 20% from local donations and sources.
“We buy from local groceries, so that monetary donations stay local. We are a concierge of services," Patton said. "Besides our pantry and thrift store, we provide emergency aid and help people find the support they need.”
Working with partners, outreach essential
Gomolski cited partnerships, such as with Jose Garcia’s New Horizons for outreach to farm workers. County coronavirus relief funds also helped Agape House get an enclosed trailer to deliver food to migrant workers in the field on Fridays.
"The workers' hours and our open schedule mean that they can’t come to Agape House, so we reach out," he said. “Now it’s planting season, so the number of migrant workers’ families has grown from 120 to 300."
Agape House also runs a backpack’ program for youths, Gomolski said, that covers 270 students per week in Hermiston, Echo, Stanfield and Irrigon. The program’s cost has ballooned from $4,000 to $9,000.
“Amazon donated to this program,” he said. “We’re grateful for every partner.”
Gomolski said Agape House also has partnered with the American Legion in outreach programs for needy veterans. Seniors on fixed incomes now benefit as well.
“Inflation makes it harder to serve people, while increasing their needs," he concluded. "Peanut butter costs $3 per container. Even little boxes of raisins are hard to find. It might sound trivial, but it’s a real problem.”
Patton said some clients struggle with asking for help, so outreach is crucial to these efforts.
"Asking for help feels like begging to them,” she said. “So we have to reach out, let them know what's available and that we understand that almost everyone needs help sometime, especially in tough economic times like these."
