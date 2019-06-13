ELGIN — The Blue Mountain Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace seeks volunteers to help build at least 20 bunk beds Saturday in Elgin.
The local group is joining a chapters across 35 states for Bunks Across America, a day for communities to get together to build beds for children who don’t have beds to sleep in.
Luke Mickelson, SHP founder, said in a written statement children who receive a bed gain confidence and feel less worry and stress.
The Blue Mountain Chapter will hold its build Saturday, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. during the Riverfest Car Show in Elgin in the parking lot of Stella Mayfield Elementary School. The group needs volunteers for the event and asked locals to help spread the word.
To sign up to volunteer ahead of time, contact the volunteer manager, Jamie Minarich at 541-519-4535, but volunteers also can show up throughout the event. The Blue Mountain Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace also stated it will accept donations of any new twin size bedding at the event.
The Blue Mountain Chapter of SHP provides beds to children in Baker, Union, and Wallowa Counties along with Pendleton, other Umatilla County communities, and in Walla Walla and College Place, Washington.
