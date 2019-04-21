A two-year-old child has regained a pulse and started breathing again after being retrieved from Tutuilla Creek in Pendleton Sunday.
Interim Fire Chief Paul Berardi said the Pendleton Fire Department responded to Grecian Heights Park at 12:19 p.m., where they were handed the child by a Pendleton police officer.
Berardi said paramedics treated the child at the scene for 20 minutes, but they could not detect breathing or a pulse.
Just as a helicopter from Life Flight arrived, first responders made the decision to transport the child themselves to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton.
Just after 2 p.m., Berardi said the fire department received an update that the child had started breathing again and regained a pulse. The child has since been transported by helicopter to a hospital outside town, although Berardi was unsure where.
“We are hopeful about a good outcome,“ he said.
Berardi said he didn’t know how the child ended up in the creek, how he was retrieved, or the gender of the child.
Local rivers and creeks have flowed strongly in recent weeks due to snowmelt in the Blue Mountains and recent rainstorms.
