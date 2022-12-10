PENDLETON — Christmas trees at local lots cost a little more this year, and sales are up for permits to cut Christmas trees on the Umatilla National Forest.

Boy Scout Troop 700 in Pendleton and the Kiwanis Club in Hermiston operate lots as fundraising efforts in their communities.

— Hermiston Herald editor Erick Peterson contributed to this story.

