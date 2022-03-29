UMATILLA COUNTY — The increase in gas prices has local city government looking at ways to meet the bottom line.
Regular unleaded in Pendleton and Hermiston is is around the mid-$4 per gallon for regular unleaded. Diesel is around a dollar more per gallon.
The AAA Gas Prices website, gasprices.aaa.com, listed the average price of gas in Umatilla County on Tuesday, March 29, at about $4.42 a gallon, which in Oregon puts the cost on the cheaper end of the spectrum. Statewide, the average was $4.72.
AAA listed the per gallon price at approximately $4.01 a month ago and $3.16 a year ago.
“From a straight city operations perspective, we’re certainly taking those things in to account in our budgeting for the upcoming year for fuel costs of operating vehicles, but where we’re really feeling it the most is in some of our capital construction projects,” Mark Morgan, Hermiston’s assistant city manager, said.
He explained that the city recently was notified of a diesel fuel surcharge for asphalt for the foreseeable future. Projects such as paving, he said, are very oil-intensive are seeing more inflation than others.
“One of the ways that we manage that is that if we start to feel pressure on a price is that we will break a project down in to component parts, and try to identify what are the most critical parts, then when we bid the project, we will list some of the smaller parts as alternatives,” he said. “That way, we have the ability to complete the core project on-budget by just jettisoning some of those extra components that might be able to be pushed off for something in the future.”
When taking this approach, “you also always have to be cognizant of whether that part that you’re pushing off to the future may actually come down in price in the future, or you may be shooting yourself in the foot by making it more complicated and more expensive in the future.”
In Pendleton, department heads who could be affected by gas prices are taking a wait-and-see approach.
With the city appropriating more than $7 million for this year’s street construction season, the Pendleton Public Works Department is preparing for a busy summer of repairing roads. But it takes oil to make asphalt, and at the moment, Public Works Director Bob Patterson said he doesn’t know how that will affect street construction prices.
Patterson said he’ll need to wait to see whether the street construction bids the city is soliciting come in over estimates so he can determine the effects of the rise in oil price, especially because the price has been volatile.
Rising oil prices are manifesting themselves in other ways at the public works department. For the first time in his decades-long career, Patterson said iron ductile pipes are less expensive to buy than PVC pipes, oil being one of the primary materials used to manufacture the latter.
And although the city still is determining the long-term impact of high gas prices on the municipal fleet, Patterson said the effects of a strained supply chain means many car dealerships are no longer willing to hold vehicles the city wants to purchase because of the high demand for used and new cars.
“It’s different times right now,” he said.
Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said the higher fuel costs also affect his department. As one of the larger expense to the city’s general fund, the police department works to ensure it is under budget each year.
“As of today, we are 6.4% over budget in fuel, which equates to roughly one month of usage,” he said. “This year will be the first in a long time where I will be requesting a supplemental increase to offset that deficit.”
TO help curb fuel costs, he said he is encouraging officer to be more cognizant about vehicles left running for extended periods.
Umatilla’s police chief also is paying attention to gas prices.
“All I have done with my staff is to make them aware of the rising costs and asked them to minimize usage when they can but right now our operations have not been affected,”Police Chief Darla Huxel said.
Unlike the private sector, city governments can’t necessarily pass the price onto consumers when their costs go up for all of their services.
Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said the fire department will never hold back a fire engine or ambulance due to high gas prices. He said the fire department’s current budget is still in line with expectations and it’s still too soon to see how gas prices will affect the next fiscal year’s budget, which starts in July.
If gas prices remain high, Critchleys said the department likely would curtail off-site trainings and other travel to stay within the department’s budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.