PENDLETON — Eastern Oregon residents wanting to discuss climate change and the implication of hemp production can join the Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition at Pendleton’s Prodigal Son Brewery on Tuesday, July 16 at noon.
The nonprofit coalition, known as EOC3, holds monthly luncheons every third Tuesday at the brewery and hosts speakers on a variety of topics surrounding environmental science and climate change.
“We’re hoping people will get an easy and accessible opportunity to engage in environmental science and climate justice,” said Colleen Sanders, EOC3’s chairperson.
Tuesday’s meeting welcomes one of EOC3’s new board members, Joshua Walker, as its presenter. Walker graduated from the University of Washington with degrees in political science and society justice before spending 18 years in sales and business development.
Now living in Eastern Oregon, Walker researches the connection of hemp with sustainable and efficient crop production for food, fuel, fiber and medicine.
“Hemp is a new frontier,” Sanders said. “It has lots of uses and potential. We’re hoping Tuesday can offer a new perspective on it.”
Originally formed in 2006 after a request from the county commissioners and naming themselves the Umatilla County Climate Change Focus Group, EOC3 officially filed as a nonprofit under its new title in January 2017.
This is the second year of the coalition’s speaker series that has featured a wide array of presentations related to climate change. Past presentations have included discussions on land management, psychology, faith in environmental stewardship and ecological grief, along with many others.
“Climate change does and will affect all parts of our lives,” Sanders said.
As a grassroots organization, EOC3 hopes to utilize its speaker series as a way of connecting people to and within the local community that are invested in climate justice.
“We want people to know that we’re your neighbors and we’re here to help,” Sanders said.
Sanders said that there are a core group of monthly attendees, though each meeting brings in new people with particular interests in that month’s topic. Overall, the coalition wants to provide respectful engagement and educational opportunities, even for people who may not be as familiar with environmental science or climate change.
“We want to meet people where they are,” she said. “We encourage curiosity and respect from people of all perspectives.”
The meeting begins promptly at noon in the brewery’s theater room and will conclude by 1 p.m. The first 15-20 minutes will be Walker’s presentation on hemp production with a chance for attendees to ask questions and the group to discuss their thoughts with the remaining time.
Light refreshments will be available and beverages can be purchased at the bar. EOC3 asks for a suggested donation of $10 or whatever attendees can contribute.
“Be curious and be hungry,” Sanders said, laughing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.