Although there were no games scheduled for Pioneer Hall Friday night, Blue Mountain Community College put in an effort to create a home court advantage for the Joint Committee on Ways and Means Committee hearing.
The college lined up blue-clad staff members in the hall leading up to the Bob Clapp Theater entrance to cheer on legislators as they entered, and even brought out Timber, the BMCC mascot.
While BMCC got plenty of time to lobby the Legislature’s top budget committee, the community college wasn’t the only educational institution trying to make its voice heard.
Several Eastern Oregon University students and staff made the trip down Cabbage Hill to advocate for more state funding for four-year universities.
Tim Seydel, EOU’s vice president for university advancement, said Eastern administration was working hard to keep tuition increases under 5 percent.
To minimize the burden on students, Seydel said the university was cutting its supplies budget and dipping into its reserves.
But Seydel said budget cuts were only a temporary solution for the problem.
“Most of our students are not from families of wealth and a difference of $300 can be the difference of going to college or not,” he said.
David Nelson, a former state senator from Pendleton and an EOU regent, said the university was already experiencing the worst case scenario by raising campus costs by 135 percent since 2000.
The governor’s office budget proposal includes $856.9 million for public universities, a number it anticipates will result in no higher than a 5 percent tuition hike over the next biennium.
The ways and means co-chair’s budget isn’t specific on how much money it would allocate toward four-year or two-year colleges, but it states that it wants to retain current funding levels.
Despite the steep increase in costs, EOU is still a relative bargain compared to other colleges in the state.
According to a cost comparison compiled by the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission, EOU’s $8,679 tuition for the 2018-19 school year was the the lowest of any four-year institution in the state, public or private.
Even when other costs like books and supplies, room and board, and other expenses were factored in, Eastern’s $22,664 was still the lowest.
Regardless of the cost, people testifying in favor of increased college funding argued that students were still stretched thin.
Andrea Camacho, the director of political affairs for the EOU student government, said there were many students like her taking a full course load, working a part-time job, and taking part in extracurricular activities.
“If EOU doesn’t get the state’s support and tuition increases, many of our students won’t have college in their future,” she said. “Please do not just look at numbers on spreadsheets without thinking of the thousands of students like me whose future is in your hands.”
BMCC wasn’t the only school advocating for itself, but it may have been the institution with the most supporters to speak in front of the committee.
Jane Hill, a member of the BMCC Board of Education, told the board that years of flagging financial support from the state meant that the college’s tuition was the highest of any community college in the state.
The governor’s office budget proposal includes $646.7 million for community colleges, a number it anticipates will result in no more than a 3.5 percent increase in tuition.
The increased reliance on tuition was having adverse effects on students, according to BMCC supporter testimony.
Zenda Simmons, a senator for the BMCC student government, relayed a 2018 student survey that showed 43 percent of BMCC students reported going hungry due to lack of funds.
Industry representatives from Portland General Electric and St. Anthony Hospital came out to support BMCC and its programs that help fill out their workforces.
St. Anthony CEO Harry Geller said the hospital hires about 8-10 nurses every spring from BMCC’s nursing program, which helps curb the effect of a national nursing shortage.
The one area that BMCC supporters stayed away from was the Blue Mountain Regional Training Center, a $13 million rodeo arena and classroom project that’s included in the governor’s budget proposal.
Casey White-Zollman, BMCC vice president of public relations, said legislators advised the college not to use their time to push for the training center.
“At this point, we don’t want to overplay our hand,” she said.
BMCC interim President Connie Green did implicitly reference the project when she recognized project partners like the city of Pendleton, the Round-Up Association, and the Port of Umatilla in her opening remarks.
But otherwise, BMCC officials stayed mum on the project.
While Gov. Kate Brown has already voiced her support for funding the project with lottery funds, White-Zollman said the Legislature doesn’t typically allocate the funds until the end of the session.
