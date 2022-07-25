PORTLAND — The defense for Kawlija Scott, 25, of Pendleton, has asked the federal court in Portland to continue the criminal case against him for the May 25 slaying of a man on the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
Defense attorney Susan Russell on Thursday, July 21, asked the court to delay Scott’s trial from Aug. 16 to at least Nov. 15.
“The ends of justice served by granting this motion outweigh the best interests of the public,” according to the motion, “and Mr. Scott in a speedy trial because the additional time is necessary to afford defense counsel sufficient time to complete discovery, investigate the case, conduct research, consult with Mr. Scott, and prepare his case.”
Federal prosecutors have not objected to the delay. Magistrate Judge Michael W. Mosman has yet to grant the request.
Scott, an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, faces charges of second-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon in the slaying of Gabriel Freeman, 27, at his residence on Parr Lane on the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Freeman died at CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton. Scott has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He remains in custody at the Multnomah County Jail, Portland.
And the defense for Skylar Crowe of Pendleton again has pushed back the date of her federal murder trial.
Crowe, 23, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Richard Higheagle, 38, at his residence on the Umatilla Indian Reservation near Pendleton. Federal court records show Magistrate Judge Michael H. Simon on July 18 granted the defense request to push back her five-day trial in federal court in Portland from starting Aug. 1 to Nov. 29.
Umatilla Tribal Police on Sept. 29, 2021, at approximately 7:40 p.m. responded to 49 Willow Drive on the Umatilla Indian Reservation and found Richard Higheagle, 38, who had a stab wound in his chest. He died at a hospital about an hour after police found him.
According to court records, Crowe that night drove herself to the Umatilla Tribal Police Department, where she told FBI Special Agent Rex Shark she stabbed Higheagle with a kitchen knife and “admitted that she intended to kill him,” but said she was “remorseful that she had killed him.”
Crowe claimed she had lived under Higheagle’s roof while he was married to her mother and he had sexually abused her through grade school and middle school, and said he also abused her sister until she was 16. Crowe has pleaded not guilty.
This is the third time Crowe has postponed the trial; the state has not opposed any of the motions to continue. Court records also show she has agreed to a conditional release from jail.
