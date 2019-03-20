Local education officials took the Joint Ways and Means Committee co-chairs to task for proposing a budget they say will result in more cuts to K-12 education.
At a Ways and Means hearing in Pendleton on Friday, officials from the Hermiston and Pendleton school districts advocated for the committee to at least retain the funding level proposed by Gov. Kate Brown.
The governor is proposing an $8.97 billion state school fund while the co-chairs have offered an $8.87 million fund proposal. The added twist in the governor’s budget is that she’s also encouraging legislators to adopt a revenue package that would further boost K-12 education funding to $10.7 billion.
Sunridge Middle School teacher Chris Demianew said lawmakers needed to fund schools at $8.97 billion to maintain the status quo and the $10.7 billion figure if it wanted to reinvest in education.
Citing the Oregon Education Association, Demianew said the co-chairs’ budget would result in the layoffs of 900 teachers across the state and more cuts to the Pendleton School District.
Hermiston School Board member Ginny Holthus also took issue with the co-chairs’ budget.
“It doesn’t make sense to propose more instructional time and at the same time reduce funding,” she said.
Holthus suggested the Legislature fund K-12 using figures from the Quality Education Model, a formula that determines how much Oregon should spend to property fund education that hasn’t been met since its introduction in 1999.
Hermiston School District Superintendent Tricia Mooney said the “elephant in the room” was the Public Employee Retirement System. The system’s $26 billion unfunded liability has caused local government agencies, including school districts, to shift more money toward pension payments instead of services.
Besides solving PERS, Mooney suggested legislators create an education funding plan that addressed the next two or three budget cycles, all while funding education at the quality education model.
“A failure to invest in Oregon schools today is a failure to invest in Oregon tomorrow,” she said.
For the people who testified in favor of K-12 funding and other people invested in local education, they won’t know whether lawmakers will adhere to their advice until closer to the legislative session on June 30.
