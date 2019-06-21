PENDLETON — Local companies and public bodies are on the hook for thousands of dollars for water and air pollution.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality reported issuing 21 penalties statewide totaling $292,752 in May for various environmental violations. The largest and second-largest penalties were against Eastern Oregon entities.
The DEQ issued a $48,683 fine against Union County for violations at the La Grande/Union County Airport, La Grande. According to the agency, the county, which owns and operates the airport, had a permit requiring the control and monitoring of erosion. The county did not do that, and the
construction starting in August 2018 of a rappel base for the National Forest Service resulted in significant amounts of sediment entering a drainage ditch that connects to a critical habitat for Snake River Basic steelhead trout.
The No. 2 fine was for $32,482 against Kirby Nagelhout Construction Co. for failing to control erosion and sediment leaving its site at 129 S.E. 15th Ave., Milton-Freewater during storms and entering the Walla Walla River.
Pioneer Asphalt got a $3,200 fine for operating its asphalt plant at 28937 Livestock Road, Hermiston, without an air pollution permit, and Two Rivers Correctional Institution, Umatilla, got a $1,700 fine after it failed to submit its 2017 annual air pollution report.
The environmental department stated organizations or individuals must either pay the penalty amount or appeal the violation within 20 days of receiving the notice.
“There may be several weeks or months delay between the date the notice was issued and the date it was received,” according to the DEQ.
