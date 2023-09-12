ECHO — A recent heated Facebook exchange escalated to suggestions from an Echo volunteer firefighter that emergency services could be withheld from two women she was arguing with over an unrelated topic.
Echo resident Bobby Jo Schultze said the argument began on the "What’s Happening in Echo?" page when her sister, Kasey Schultze, posted a question for Mark Enright about rules for the Echo Public Cemetery, for which he is the sextant.
Later, Kasey Schultze published a post regarding past grievances relating to a series of complaints Bobby Jo Schultze made last year about a neighbor’s unsupervised backyard burning practices, which she felt were an unmitigated fire hazard. The Hermiston Herald reported on the incident in June 2022.
Enright and his partner, Kathy Evans, are Echo volunteer firefighters. Evans entered the exchange, writing, “Sure know how to make enemies in a small town. Keep it up. When your family asks for help and no one shows up you will know why.”
Another community member voiced alarm that Evans would “seriously threaten to withhold care from someone due to a personal issue?”
Kasey Schultze replied, “We don’t ask anyone for help we usually do everything on our own thanks for ur concerns though.”
Evans fired back, “We will remember that if there’s a medical emergency or fire thank you made our job easier.”
Schultze retorted, “Kathy Evans u will not be welcomed into our home anyway.”
Accountability
The back-and-forth raises a question: Is it permissible for government employees to make such comments and claims toward taxpaying residents in their jurisdiction?
Evans later said of the exchange, “Kasey said that we, meaning Mark and I, were not allowed on their property. Being volunteers, that would mean that (i)f a medical or fire did happen there, Mark nor I could not respond to the residents due to the request by Kasey. If we did, we would be risking trespassing.”
This explanation seems to overlook the fact Kasey Schultze said they would not be welcomed after the threats were made.
Echo Fire Chief Delbert Gehrke called Evans’ interpretation of the situation inaccurate.
“If the question is, would we withhold services, we would never do that,” Gehrke said. “If there’s a threat, nobody has the right to prevent the fire department from putting out a fire if it’s a threat to the community. If 911 was called, somebody has to respond. If that person is deemed to be in a nonemergency state and said, ‘I don’t want you here,’ we would leave. But if we saw signs that indicated otherwise, we would provide services.”
“No one speaks for the fire department unless I say they speak for the fire department,” he added.
Though he didn't condone Evans' statements, Gehrke said he didn’t see how the exchange was of his concern since it didn’t take place on the official fire department page and no one had so far complained to him about the incident. He added he didn’t think anyone was taking a “stupid social media argument” seriously.
Gehrke said he would speak with Enright and Evans about the situation.
Bobby Jo Schultze said she had not bothered contacting the chief because a past complaint reportedly went nowhere. In Oregon, all fire districts and departments are governed by a chief who is in turn governed by the municipality the department serves or an elected board of directors. Above that there is no higher authority, as she found out.
The Echo Fire Department has a board of elected officers, which includes a relative of Gehrke’s as well as Mark Enright’s mother, who is assistant fire chief.
Echo City Administrator Dave Slaght said the city has no administrative authority over the Echo Fire Department. Oregon State Fire Marshal spokesperson Alison Green said the same of OSFM.
The Echo Fire Department Board could not be reached for comment.
Legal implications
Accountability in this situation is even more vague and uncertain from a legal standpoint.
Chad A. Jacobs, partner at Beery Elsner & Hammond LLP of Portland, works solely on cases representing local governments in all aspects of municipal law. He previously served as senior deputy city attorney for San Francisco, where he was the head of the ethics and elections team.
He explained that although all citizens have the right to free speech, these rights can affect someone's employment when statements are made regarding their role as a government employee.
Jacobs explained courts use the Pickering Balancing Test to determine if the government-as-employer’s interests outweigh an employee's free speech rights. These interests might include the government's ability to provide services, the upkeep of community trust in government and the internal relationships of department employees.
This is predicated on two factors: 1) whether the employee was speaking as a private resident or as an employee; and 2) whether what was said was a matter of public concern or a matter related to their employment.
If the court finds the government’s interest outweighs that of their employee, then the right to dispense with disciplinary action appropriate to the situation is warranted.
“In this situation, you could argue it either way,” Jacobs said. “One concern could be the erosion of the public’s trust that the fire department is going to show up no matter what your political beliefs are.”
However, since no one had complained directly to the chief or board about Evans' comments and the fire department still is committed to responding to all emergency calls, this may not be a tangible concern.
Due to these circumstances, he said, there may be no grounds for the department to take disciplinary action in this instance.
Jacobs said a more compelling hypothetical case would be an emergency at one of the Schultze sisters’ residences where the fire department was called and its response time was unaccountably slower than usual, resulting in more damage. The sisters may be able to make a case using their past interactions with the department and screenshots of the verbal exchanges as evidence of retaliatory behavior.
“I want to stress the point that these situations regulating off-duty speech of personnel are very complicated,” Jacobs continued. “One change in the facts can change the analysis.”
The exchange between the Schultzes, Enright and Evans has since been taken down by the Facebook page’s administrator.
Evans claimed that due to “pending legal actions,” she could not comment further on what started “this whole bullying from (the Schultzes) for 3 years.”
At this writing, neither side has openly disclosed seeking legal action against the other, and no record of pending legal action could be found.
