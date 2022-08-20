Southeast Third Street at Byers Avenue, Pendleon, is clear of construction work for traffic Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, as members of the Pendleton Baha'i community's Food Pantry Team prepare to distribute food boxes at Electric Sundown, 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton, to help locals in need.
Members of the Pendleton Baha'i community's Food Pantry Team on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, prepare to distribute food boxes at Electric Sundown, 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton, to help locals in need.
PENDLETON — Hundreds of people gathered on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 19, outside Electric Sundown, Pendleton, for a food giveaway.
the Pendleton chapter of the Baha'i Faith held the event. It was the group's second food drive of the year, and second at Electric Sundown. Bill Young said the location of Electric Sundaon, 14 S.E. Third St., provided by owner Lance Leonnig has been a huge help.
"It's in our target area," said Young, a member of the Pendleton Food Pantry Team for the Pendleton Baha'i community. "It's shaded, and Lance makes sure to give us space. He's been huge in terms of encouraging us."
Young and his other Baha'i members have been working to address the food desert of Pendleton — the area on the southeast side of town with no grocery stores.
It's a problem the Baha'i community has begun to address as of late. Members held their first food outreach drive on July 10 with modest results. Young said they received 62 boxes from the Community Action Program of East Central Oregon. One CAPECO box can feed a family of four for three to five days.
For the second edition of the giveaway, the group also dealt with impending road work on Southeast Byers Avenue. The construction was going to block off access to the Electric Sundown until Young made some calls.
"We called public works and voila," Young said, "they changed it specifically for us."
With one roadblock out of the way, eight Baha'i faithful and two CAPECO members prepared for the groups to come. With 36 more boxes of food than in July, the results were expected to increase.
This time around, around 200 community members attended, either picking up food for themselves or a friend. Young said his team also shipped boxes to other stores, so those working shifts could get what they needed.
Young attributed the success of the outreach program to additional canvassing and word of mouth. Places such as the First Presbyterian Church in Pendleton shared news of the event with its members. And with one successful campaign already under their belt, residents knew they were a good place to get food from, Young said.
The next hurdle Young and his team faces is some of the stigmas against aid. The Baha'i member said several of those he talked with admitted they needed help but refused to receive it.
"They were cutting the conversation off early," Young said. "They didn't feel comfortable."
While the group works to get food for all, Young said he plans for their next event. The church group hopes to purchase a full-time food pantry, but that process could take months. Young said their initial facility proposal to operate out of Washington Elementary School was rejected, but he said the hope is to work with the school in the future.
Without a pantry, the giveaways will continue to happen at Electric Sundown. Young said the next event is planned around Round-Up week. While no date has been made official yet, Young offered up the week after the rodeo as a tentative time.
Regardless of the pantry, Young was satisfied with the giveaway Aug. 19 and the help it gives to the Pendleton community.
"We're all feeling good today," Young said.
