UMATILLA COUNTY — The smoke that has inundated Eastern Oregon is a daily reminder of the massive wildfires that are threatening lives and property west of the Cascade Mountains, and Umatilla County fire departments are lending firefighters and vehicles to try to contain the blazes.
Umatilla County Fire District Chief Scott Stanton said he’s sending resources from Hermiston to the other side of the state because fire departments support each other across the state.
“If we really needed help, they would come out here,” he said.
Stanton sent seven firefighters and three vehicles, which will be split between Clackamas County in the Portland metro area and Josephine County in Southern Oregon.
A series of fires has burned hundreds of thousands of acres across the Western Oregon region and forced thousands of residents to flee their homes. Some of the largest burning fires include the Riverside Fire southeast of Estacada, the Holiday Farm Fire in eastern Lane County and the Archie Creek Fire east of Roseburg. All of these fires are at 10% containment or less.
In his 34 years of firefighting experience, Stanton said he’s never seen a fire situation like he’s seen across the state right now.
Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said he sent three personnel, including a staff member with command experience, to Clackamas County, where they could be dispatched to help out on several fires burning up and down the west side of the state. Critchley said the firefighters also brought along two vehicles, including a Type 6 fire engine, which resembles a pickup truck except with fire suppression equipment in the back.
Although the expenses the Pendleton Fire Department incurs fighting these fires will be reimbursed by the state, Critchley said their assignment is indefinite at this point. Critchley said he refrained from sending personnel away from Pendleton until they addressed some local fires, including the Labor Day fire in Umatilla and another at Birch Creek near Pilot Rock.
“I don’t let them go unless I have coverage,” he said.
While he doesn’t know when Pendleton firefighters will be allowed to return, he’s hoping the weather will begin to include more moisture, giving crews a leg up in containing the blazes.
