HERMISTON — Scott Goff, fire marshal for Umatilla County Fire District No. 1, is urging locals to make sure fire hydrants are clear of deep snow.
“During the winter it is helpful, as the snow gets deeper, that a path from the street to the hydrant and a minimum 3-foot (distance) around the hydrant is kept clear,” stated Goff, in an email to the East Oregonian.
He added, though, there are problems even without snow, as landscaping, including fences, can block or obstruct a hydrant from view.
“Keeping vegetation trimmed so that hydrants are visible from the street is helpful,” he said. “We did experience some delay in accessing a hydrant at a residential structure fire this fall that was obstructed from view by landscaping. While this did not change the outcome of the fire incident it did cause a delay in establishing a water supply to fight the fire.”
Hermiston alone has 715 hydrants, and they are all important to the work of firefighters, Goff said.
Fire apparatuses carry limited amounts of water for firefighters to take initial actions at a fire scene, he said, whereas “a hydrant provides a constant flow of water to fire apparatus beyond what is carried.”
Local hydrants are otherwise dependable even in the winter, Goff said, because they are the “dry barrel” type. That is, “when the hydrant is shut off, a drain opens well below the frost line underground,” he said, and the portion of the hydrant and piping above the frost line, then, do not have water in them to prevent freezing during the winter months.
“We are in constant communication with the water purveyors in our fire district who inform us of known hydrants that are not usable,” he said.
Hydrants are required to be flowed at least once a year, he said, and water departments usually handle that when flushing of the water system or conducting maintenance.
Privately owned hydrants also exist in town, and it is the responsibility of the owners to flush and maintain them, Goff said.
Like any other piece of equipment, he said, hydrants should be kept in working order if firefighters are to avoid unhappy surprises. And the public also can play a role in helping firefighters.
“The hose lines from the hydrant to the apparatus also play a significant role in the water supply,” Goff said. “We still encounter people driving over hose lines, which, if damaged, has to be replaced, which could delay putting additional water on a fire as each piece of hose damaged often has to be replaced by two additional sections.”
Doing that requires firefighters to stop working on a fire and instead replace hoses.
