Larry Stone awoke Sunday morning around 7 and looked out his window over his backyard where Tutuiilla Creek flows by in Pendleton.
“My backyard was gone,” Stone said.
Rather than grass, muddy water from the usual yard-wide Tutuilla Creek washed about 80 feet up his yard. The National Weather Service in Pendleton issued a flood advisory for the weekend covering much of Eastern Oregon. But Stone said the scene surprised him and the flooding even eroded a 3-foot earthen berm he built along the banks.
“I’ve lived there seven years,” he said, “and it’s never come this high.”
Several locations in Umatilla and Morrow counties experienced flooding that started Saturday from fast melting mountain snow. Willow Creek swamped the rodeo arena at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, Heppner, and the debris in the creek’s high water took out a footbridge at the town’s golf course.
Umatilla County emergency manager Tom Roberts said Monday afternoon he surveyed the flooding at Noble Road outside Hermiston. He said water from Butter Creek appears to have dumped into a nearby canal.
“Right now, Noble Road is closed for high water,” he said.
Roberts said he didn’t have an exact depth of the water on the road, but it was enough to reach the grill on high-profile rigs.
“I’m not taking my [Chevrolet] Trailblazer across it, I’ll tell you that much,” he said.
Westwinds Nursery at 29957 Noble Road is dealing with the high water. Owner Shelia Boettcher said the rising water had yet to level off. Roughly 3 feet of water covered the business’ trees section, and the closure of Noble Road means accessing the business from the east is off limits. Westwinds remains open, she said, but folks have to come in from with west at Interstate 84 exit 180 or Westland Road.
“We’re hoping it will reverse shortly and stop flooding,” she said. “It’s kind of weird to drive over the freeway and see this huge lake there.”
The National Weather Service predicted typical off-and-on showers this week with temperatures in the 50s and lows in the 30s for lower elevations. Higher elevations, such as La Grande, will have highs into the upper 40s and lower 50s, but overnight lows remaining above freezing. The warmer temperatures and drizzle means the snow pack will continue to run off and fill local creeks and streams.
Stone said he left for work while it was dark Monday so he did not see if Tutuilla’s flow eased off. He said he said he would have to assess the damage to his yard once he got back home.
Roberts credited land owners adjacent to Noble Road with using tractors and the like to build berms to help stymie the water. He urged locals living in low areas and flood plains to prepare ahead of time. He said once the water starts flowing in, there’s little anyone can do to stop it.
