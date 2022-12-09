UMATILLA COUNTY — As temperatures lower, cases of respiratory syncytial virus and influenza have increased to a constant flow of cases for local hospitals.
RSV, which can be serious to infants and older adults, presents as mild, cold-like symptoms, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and can lead to bronchiolitis and pneumonia.
The Infection Control Management at Hermiston's Good Shepherd Medical Center reported an increase of cases.
"Based on the data, from October to November of this year, there was a significant rise in the flu and RSV," Good Shepherd communications director Caitlin Cozad said.
Good Shepherd on Nov. 29 announced its Family Birth Center has adjusted its visitation restriction due to the increase in flu and RSV.
Lucas Bradshaw, the nursing manager of Good Shepherd's Emergency Department, echoed Cozad.
"Yes, we are seeing quite a bit of RSV in the pediatric population," Bradshaw said. "And we're seeing a lot of influenza."
Though cases are on the rise, Bradshaw said RSV or the flu are not the only contributors to the hospital's flow of patients requiring care.
"Our hospital is consistently full, but not necessarily due to admissions of RSV or the flu," he said.
First responders also are handling more calls for people who are ill.
"I don't have exact numbers, but the symptoms the flu presents are consistent with most of my sick people calls," Pendleton Fire Department Chief Jim Critchley said. "Difficulty breathing, vomiting headaches — we've seen an uptick in those types of calls."
Furthermore, he said, the calls are coming from all over the county.
"Whenever we see waves of the flu, there's always an increase in the number of calls with flu symptoms," Critchley continued. "This morning, we had four ambulances out and every member of our crew was out on a call. They weren't all respiratory issues or the flu, but some were."
Todd Dormaier, chief of the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District, provided some advice to those who may be exhibiting symptoms of the virus or influenza and who are considering ambulance transport to the hospital.
"Whether you come to the emergency room via ambulance or on your own, the queue for admittance is the same. You'll be triaged in order," he said.
Dormaier said those who might be exhibiting symptoms should consider other transport to the emergency room, unless the situation is serious.
To prevent the spread of RSV and the flu, Cozad suggested community members to do something they have become familiar with in due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We really encourage folks to wash their hands regularly, stay home when they're sick," Cozad said. "If you have a health care appointment and you know that you have sickness symptoms, we really encourage you to call ahead to your provider and let them know, maybe there might be an opportunity for a telehealth appointment or rescheduling for when you know longer have symptoms."
She said the hospital wants to protect its patients and anyone coming to the hospital for care from these communicable diseases.
