PENDLETON — Boardman Police Chief Rick Stokoe said he has a feeling how Saturday is going to go.
"It's going to be a tough day,” he said.
He and a cadre of local officers are leaving early April 22 to Nyssa, for the memorial services for Cpl. Joseph "JJ" Johnson, 43, the reserve officer who was shot and killed there after a car chase April 15.
Stokoe has helmed the Boardman Police Department since December 2011. Before that, he was chief of police for almost three years in the small town on the Idaho border.
"I didn't know Cpl. Johnson," he said, "but what I will tell you is it has had a major impact."
Boardman police also have a sergeant who was the school resource officer and a teacher in Nysssa.
"That community is devastated," Stokoe said. "I've talked to some of the officers I know and worked with while I was there, and they pretty messed up. They're struggling. It's never a good thing to lose one of your own, and then to have it be someone who volunteers, doesn't get paid. It really hits hard."
Reserve officers, he said, make sacrifices to serve their communities.
"They get no pay, they do this on their own time, it takes away from their families," he said. "You never plan on dying doing this job. You know it's a possibility and just hope it never happens."
Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said officers throughout the region are reacting to Johnson’s death.
"It's a gut punch, for sure,” he said.
He called the slaying "incredibly tragic” because Johnson as a reserve officer was volunteering to support his community.
Hermiston has several officers who were former reserves for the department.
"Our reserve numbers have dwindled to almost nothing, due in part that you want to make sure reserves are as competently trained as your full time people,” Edmiston said, “ and that is a huge commitment to ask someone when they have another job."
Knowing the risk of any call
Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe said the shooting happened after Johnson responded to a report of a violent person damaging property and threatening people at a house. When he arrived, the people at the house told Johnson the suspect had left in a car, and Johnson then pursued him through the area, Goldthorpe said.
The suspect eventually pulled over and began shooting, Goldthorpe said, hitting Johnson while he was in his car and before he had time to return fire or defend himself.
Johnson was dead in his car when sheriff’s deputies and medical workers arrived.
“(Johnson)’s out trying to help his community and you get some guy who doesn’t want to go to court and takes him from his family and friends,” Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish said. “We just feel for everybody in Malheur County. One person touches so many different lives.”
The shooter, who police identified as Rene Castro, 36, of Nyssa, fled.
The fatal shooting has area law enforcement reeling and trying to make sense of a tragedy that has made regional headlines.
"Our police officers respond to emergencies and charge into the face of danger — when most would be going the other direction. They do this … knowing full well that the call for help … could cost them and their family dearly," La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell said.
“It’s not the part of the job we signed up for,” Enterprise Police Chief Kevin McQuead said. “It comes with anger and sadness."
Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram said any encounter police have comes with risks.
"It's something we in this profession have in the back of our minds on the daily," he said, “and we can’t tell what's going to turn out good and what's going to turn out bad.”
Police don’t know the intent of an individual when first arriving to a situation, and action is quicker than reaction, Byram said, so what the public can sometimes consider aggressive behavior can be police trying to be ready and be safe.
"We don't come here wanting to get killed or wanting to get hurt," he said, "and we are allowed to protect ourselves."
Police launched an intense investigation and search that involved police departments from Nyssa, Ontario, Parma and Caldwell, Idaho, sheriff’s offices in Malheur and Baker counties and the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho, the Oregon State Police, the Idaho State Police, the FBI and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to the Malheur Enterprise.
Castro was taken into custody without incidentApril 17, in a home in Ontario.
Castro is being held in the Malheur County Jail on $1 million bail, charged with aggravated murder and four other felonies, the Malheur Enterprise reported. He also has been charged with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. All are felony crimes.
Paying respect
Oregon State Police held an honorary procession to escort the slain officer’s body to Salem for an autopsy before returning him to Nyssa on Tuesday, April 18. Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen said his office joined OSP when the procession passed through Union County.
“We put on the badge and the vest every day. It’s always at the back of your mind, is this the day I won’t come home,” he said. “It’s a constant reminder to stay vigilant and an unfortunate, sad reminder of why we do this.”
Bowen said the Union County Sheriff’s Office will be one of the Oregon law enforcement agencies taking part in Johnson’s funeral procession. The La Grande Police Department, according to Lt. Jason Hays, also will be represented in the procession. Any officer who would like to attend will be able to do so, Hays said.
Bowen said the hardest part is thinking about the family and friends of a fallen officer.
“That’s what I always think about,” he said.
After Edmiston became chief in 2012, he instituted a police memorial team that sends Hermiston officers to funerals for other police, usually no more than 500 miles away.
"We've gone to funerals as far away as Las Vegas because one of our officers went to the police academy in Nevada with an officer killed in Las Vegas," he said.
Byram said sending local officers to the memorial of a fallen officer is a way of showing understanding for what other police are going through, but it also sends the message that police will be there for another agency if the call comes.
"I can guarantee you if Nyssa PD called us for help, we would be there," Byram said. "And they would do the same for us."
Past tragedies
Johnson’s loss reminds officers of other similar tragedies. In March 2022, Oregon State Police Sgt. Marcus McDowell was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his patrol vehicle in front of his Joseph home. Police from agencies all over the state gathered to pay tribute during his funeral, which was in La Grande and Enterprise.
“It’s a bit different, since that was self-inflicted and this one was in the line of duty,” McQuead said, noting however that an officer’s death is difficult to deal with in any case.
McQuead said Johnson’s killing happened right around the same time as a violent incident his officers dealt with.
He and two officers suffered slight injuries allegedly by Keith Raymond McFarland, when he was stopped for a minor traffic infraction on April 15. McFarland declined to cooperate and the situation escalated into his alleged assault on the officers, who later jailed him.
“What we dealt with was nothing in comparison,” McQuead said.
Stokoe said as chief, the safety of his officers is a constant concern.
“Every night before I go to bed, I just pray that my officers get some at the end of their shift and don’t get hurt.”
The Boardman police chief will repeat that routine again before rising early for the trip to Nyssa.
