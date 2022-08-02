Athena EV charging project.jpg

Grant Richie’s project for high-speed direct-current electric vehicle chargers at the One Stop market and gas station on Main and Fifth streets, Athena calls for overhead power lines. A local law, however, requires underground installation of new transmission lines.

ATHENA — Grant Richie of Minam proposed building a high-speed electric vehicle charging station at his One Stop supermarket and gas station at Main and Fifth streets, Athena. But the project ran afoul of Athena’s law banning new overhead power cables.

“There is only one universal fast-charging station in Pendleton,” Richie said, “and one in Dayton. Walla Walla doesn’t have one. Wildhorse Resort has Tesla chargers, but there is no universal high-speed charger between Pendleton and Dayton or the Tri-Cities.”

