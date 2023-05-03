Shemia Fagan, Oregon Secretary of State

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, resigned her post effective May 8 in the wake of news reports early last week that she was doing outside contract work for La Mota, a cannabis dispensary company run by major Democratic donors that had problems with back taxes to the state Department of Revenue and had been the focus of regulatory questions from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.

SALEM — Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, said when he first heard about Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s moonlighting career, he wondered about the source of the information.

Willamette Week reported last week that Fagan signed a $10,000-per-month contract with the owners of an Oregon cannabis chain at the same time her office audited state regulations on cannabis businesses. The cannabis entrepreneurs also are high-profile Democratic donors.

— Gary A. Warner and Peter Wong with the Oregon Capital Bureau contributed to this report.

