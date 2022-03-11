VALE — Greg Smith’s offer to buy the Malheur Enterprise came in a postscript.
An email exchange between Smith and Les Zaitz, the publisher and editor of the small weekly newspaper in Vale, over an editorial led to an offer to take the Enterprise off the market.
According to the email chain obtained by the East Oregonian, Zaitz wrote to inform Smith, the state representative for District 57 and the Malheur County economic development director, that he intended to publish an editorial critical of Smith and asked him for comment.
“I'm preparing an editorial for next week about the Malheur County Court's management of your company's contract,” he wrote. “You will, in part, get a pass because you can't be blamed by taxpayers for getting what you can as easily as you can. But the issue of your truth telling is another matter. You lie. By that, I mean you declare as fact something you know to be false.”
Smith responded by saying he wouldn’t respond to “negative suppositions,” but also added Malheur County residents were “begging” Zaitz to sell his newspaper and that it had no support.
“P.S. … if you need a buyer for the paper, I’ll pay $35,000 cash,” he wrote at the end of the email. “No employees included.”
Later in the chain, Zaitz told Smith he would share Smith’s offer with the public.
“Let's see what the community — and the state — thinks of your idea of buying a paper to shut it down,” he said. “Thanks for the offer. We'll be in touch.”
Smith followed-up by clarifying he would not shut the Enterprise down if he bought it.
“I already have staff in place that would run the paper quite well,” he wrote.” I never said it would be shut down.”
In a response to a request for comment, Smith provided a written statement.
"The Malheur Enterprise, a privately owned company, publicly announced it was for sale," he said. "Gregory Smith and Company, also a privately owned company, made an offer to purchase the Malheur Enterprise. Other than being publicly 'mocked' by the seller, no reply to our offer has been received. Moreover, Gregory Smith and Company has not publicly stated its reason for purchasing the paper. It is unfortunate, some speculate to the negative."
Smith’s history with the Enterprise
A two-time Pulitzer Prize winner with The Oregonian, Zaitz, along with his family, bought the Malheur Enterprise in 2015.
Zaitz eventually took over the paper’s editorial operations and worked toward growing the weekly’s presence. Zaitz expanded the newsroom and started collaborations with national news organizations as the Enterprise collected new accolades and awards.
Today, Zaitz said the Enterprise is profitable and growing. As he neared his 50th year in the journalism business, Zaitz said he decided to sell the paper because he felt it was the right time to hand over the Enterprise to a new generation.
“We're not going to sell to anyone that shows up with a check or a suitcase full of $20 bills,” he said. “The Malheur Enterprise is an essential source of local news and is a role model for local journalism. So it's import goes beyond just reporting on Malheur County. It's import is also helping show newsrooms large and small how to do effective local journalism that generates business success.”
When Smith made an offer to buy the Enterprise, Zaitz said he took it seriously.
Elected in 2000, Smith is the longest-serving legislator in the Oregon House of Representatives. Although his district’s lines have shifted significantly over the years, Smith always has represented a chunk of Northeastern Oregon from his home in Heppner.
But being a legislator is only a part-time position. His full-time work involves him serving a number of economic development positions throughout Oregon, both within and outside his legislative district. Some of his titles include being the project manager for the Columbia Development Authority in Boardman, the director of the Eastern Oregon University Small Business Development Center in La Grande and the economic development director in Malheur County.
His status as an influential lawmaker who also is in charge of raising money for local projects and institutions around the state has earned him scrutiny in the media. The Willamette Week referred to Smith as the “best compensated lawmaker in Salem” while also noting his actions were “perfectly legal.”
The Enterprise also has done reporting on the connections between Smith’s personal business and his work in the Legislature, in addition to focusing on his work in Malheur County, publishing stories on his contracts with the county and his handling of local economic development projects.
Zaitz declined to provide further details on the editorial that prompted the exchange with Smith before it was published, but later summarized the Enterprise’s various dealings with Smith over the years.
“He complained that our reporting on him represented criminal conduct,” he said. ”The sheriff looked into that and essentially laughed him out of Malheur County on that allegation. He has publicly ridiculed the Enterprise and has made representations that raise questions about whether the Enterprise is paying its taxes. This is a man who has a pattern of taking aggressive actions against the newspaper that is doing no more than reporting on matters of public importance.”
After Smith made his offer, Zaitz followed through on his promise and shared excerpts from the exchange on the Enterprise’s Facebook page and asked readers what they thought. As of the evening of Thursday, March 10, nearly 70 people have commented on the post. Almost all the comments either opposed Smith buying the paper, expressed support for the Enterprise’s current ownership or both. Many questioned Smith’s motivations.
Even if Smith doesn’t get involved in the Vale media business, he’ll continue to be a prominent figure in Eastern Oregon for the foreseeable future. No one filed to contest Smith in either the Republican primary or the general election, all but assuring him a 12th term in Salem.
