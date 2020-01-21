SALEM — The 2020 Legislative Session starts on Feb. 3, but there are still a lot of unknowns about what the session will look like.
The 35-day “short session” on even-numbered years, introduced in 2012, was originally meant to allow the Legislature to make budget reconciliations and small policy tweaks in their off-years, but some larger, more controversial issues will likely make their way into this year’s session.
“There are a lot of moving parts right now,” Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, said.
Last week, the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee discussed a revised version of the cap-and-trade bill that caused Senate Republicans to walk out on the 2019 session — something they haven’t ruled out yet for 2020.
And, while the deadline has not yet passed for legislators to file their bills for the session, Hansell said he had heard rumor of legislators working on bills on other major policy topics, such as gun control.
“It’s still a little early to know, but it looks like there’s a possibility of having multiple pieces of major legislation,” he said.
Hansell, however, said he’s sticking to something that should be less controversial for his one bill that senators are allowed to drop in the short session.
The bill he plans to file would appropriate money to the Oregon Department of Agriculture for gathering and reviewing research on groundwater in the Umatilla Basin and creating an “implementation plan to improve ground water quality and obtain full or partial removal of ground water management area designation from Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management Area.” The project would convene a task force to help coordinate the efforts of stakeholders, such as irrigators, the tribes and state department, in lowering the nitrate levels in groundwater.
Hansell said the idea came from a policy option package, or POP, from the Department of Agriculture in the last session. POPs are requests that aren’t an actual part of the budget but are a suggestion that an agency hopes the legislature will take and find funding for. In this case, Hansell said he attended a meeting on the Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management Area in Hermiston where that POP was discussed and decided to take it on as his bill for the short session.
“There really wasn’t opposition to it, just in the budget process it got lost in the shuffle. ... The Department of Ag already did the research, they determined the need, I’m just trying to build on the work already done,” Hansell said.
JR Cook, president of the Northeast Oregon Water Association, said NOWA and other stakeholders were grateful for Hansell’s willingness to help ensure the task force gets off the ground.
“It’s back in the governor’s POP, but he wanted to have a Plan B, and we really appreciate that,” Cook said.
The bill became more timely on Thursday, after a coalition of activist groups known Stand Up to Factory Farms filed a petition with the Environmental Protection Agency asking the federal government to take emergency action on the nitrates in LUBGWAMA, including blocking all new dairies in the area.
While members of the House of Representative can file two bills apiece this session and become a co-sponsor on other lawmakers’ bills, Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, said his work on committees will be an important focus for him as well this session.
He will serve as co-vice chair of the Joint Interim Committee on Ways and Means and vice chair of the Committee on Revenue this session — an unusually powerful combination of committee assignments that Smith said comes in part because there are only 22 Republicans available to choose from and much of the Republican caucus is relatively inexperienced.
Senators and representatives were in Salem last week for legislative days, which are not a lawmaking session but do allow committees to meet to gather information and hear testimony. Smith said one common theme during the meeting of the this month’s Joint Interim Committee on Ways and Means during legislative days was an unusually high number of “serious miscalculations” by state agencies that are now asking for reconciliations that are sometimes in the tens of millions of dollars.
“The theme of Ways and Means will be miscalculations occurring over and over,” he said.
Video of Wednesday’s committee meeting shows discussion of many of those miscalculations. In one case, the Department of Human Services requested an additional $7.8 million and 46 new positions related to Senate Bill 155 from the 2019 session, which makes DHS responsible for investigating all third-party child abuse reports not investigated by law enforcement. At the time, DHS estimated it would handle approximately 500 of those reports, but now “projects up to 5,000 of those investigations per year may be required,” according to Rep. Duane Stark of the Subcommittee on Human Services.
Sen. Fred Girod responded that it was “extremely frustrating when we’re off tenfold.” Hansell also expressed concern about how much the estimate had changed since legislators voted to pass the law.
As the session draws near, Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney has been hospitalized with a hip infection. He is expected to be ready to work for the 2020 session, but Hansell said if Courtney was absent during the session due to health problems, it would have a major effect.
