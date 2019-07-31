UMATILLA COUNTY — The Oregon Legislature’s 2019 session included multiple walkouts in the Senate that left bills tightening vaccine exemption restrictions and creating a cap-and-trade program on the cutting room floor.
But a bipartisan panel of legislators told the audience at the recent Eastern Oregon Economic Summit that there was more success than it initially seemed.
State Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, emphasized that the majority of bills were passed with “bipartisan, bicameral participation,” while admitting that the Legislature was continuing to drift into polarization.
“The middle ground, where we traditionally have accomplished a great deal, seems to be becoming less and less,” he said. “I know in the Senate we had two new senators this year, both of them considerably more to the left than the body we have.”
But Hansell didn’t bite when the moderator asked the panel about the “sour note” the session ended on, instead referencing the 105 bills the Senate passed after the walkout ended.
The rest of the panel also downplayed some of the Legislature’s divisions while promoting bipartisanship.
State Rep. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, said the Legislature fulfilled its constitutional responsibility to pass a budget, and although there were bills that sparked a lot of discussion, they were a minority.
“We did not agree with our colleagues on some of those bills,” he said. “The thing is, it was a very small number. There was a whole lot of things that we agreed on that helped Oregon along the way.”
State Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, said Eastern Oregon legislators need to have “collaborative relationships” with lawmakers “across the mountain” to get things done.
“You can have the greatest idea in the world,” he said, “but if you don’t get 31 legislators in the House, 16 in the Senate, and the governor to concur, what you have is a great idea, but it’s not going to become law.”
State Rep. Dan Rayfield of Corvallis was the only Democrat on the panel, but he took time to praise the Eastern Oregon delegation as some of the best in the whole state.
While admitting that “tempers … ramp up” in Salem, Rayfield said those passions are sanitized on the Joint Committee on Ways and Means, where both he and Smith serve.
As a result, Rayfield said there’s been some significant investments in rural Oregon.
In a meeting with the East Oregonian editorial board Tuesday, Hansell touted some of those investments.
Hansell said $40 million in capital construction dollars went to his district, including overlays for Blue Mountain Community College’s FARM II project and renovations to the Umatilla County Jail.
Hansell was also the chief sponsor on 19 bills that passed the Legislature, including a bill that provided in-state tuition rates to American Indians who graduate from Oregon high schools.
But Hansell also defended his participation in the nine-day walkout in protest of a democratically supported cap-and-trade bill.
He said he decided to leave the capital when Democrats wouldn’t commit to removing the bill’s emergency clause, which would prevent opponents from referring it to the ballot.
And although he was happy that Republicans ultimately returned before the end of the session, he wouldn’t rule out walkouts in the future.
“I don’t think that the walkout, the denying of a quorum, will ever be taken out of the tool box,” he said. “Whether it’s ever used remains to be seen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.