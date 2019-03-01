From his home in Heppner, Greg Smith has represented various swaths of eastern and central Oregon without having to move.
Thanks to multiple rounds of redistricting, the Republican legislator has represented Wallowa County to the east, Crook County to the south, parts of Wasco County to the west and a lot of the space in between over his 10 terms in the Oregon House of Representatives.
And in a state where the Oregon Legislature draws its own districts, Smith expects his constituency will change again once the U.S. Census delivers its 2020 population count.
“There’s nothing more political than redistricting,” he said.
A coalition of civic organizations is banding together to try to take the politics out of the process.
Drawing contention
As it stands now, the initial process of drawing legislative maps is handled like any other bill that goes before the Legislature: lawmakers deliberate on a draft version of the map, vote on it, and then forward it to the governor for a signature.
If the process hits a roadblock — legislators can’t agree to a map, the governor vetoes the proposal, or a judge overturns it — the power of creating legislative districts is ceded to the Oregon Secretary of State.
According to state law, every district must have contiguous boundaries, contain equal population, use existing political or geographic boundaries, keep common communities of interest intact, and maintain connection through transportation links.
The law also prevents the Legislature from considering favoring a political party or incumbent when drawing districts.
But in practice, politics comes into play often whenever lawmakers are tasked with redoing the political map.
The League of Women Voters of Oregon held a forum Feb. 23 to present its plan to put the practice of political mapmaking to an end.
The league, along with the AARP, the City Club of Portland, and Oregon Common Cause, are advocating the transfer the power of redistricting from elected officials to an independent redistricting commission.
Although the law is written to be nonpartisan, the history of redistricting is filled with political contention.
For decades, redistricting was constantly shuttled between the Secretary of State’s Office and the courts because either the Legislature or the governor balked at the proposed maps.
With the state House evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats, the Legislature came to a compromise and passed a redistricting proposal in 2011.
But even though the maps were nominally bipartisan, League of Women of Voters of Oregon President Norman Turrill said the result actually made several districts less competitive.
Unlike previous cycles, one party is likely to hold both houses of the Legislature and the governorship when the next redistricting process starts in 2021.
If the process isn’t changed, Turrill said the Democrats could create a legislative gerrymander, a maneuver where legislators draw district lines to favor one party over the other.
Gerrymandering isn’t just a Democratic issue: Republicans in North Carolina and Wisconsin have drawn national attention for their partisan district maps.
To combat future gerrymanders, the league and its coalition want to pass a constitutional amendment that will create an independent redistricting commission modeled after a similar initiative in California.
The coalition’s suggested reforms include appointing a nonpartisan commission of Democrats, Republicans, unaffiliated voters, and members of other parties to draw district boundaries. The members will be randomly selected from a pool of applicants that are prohibited from having ties to politicians or lobbyists.
The coalition also wants to introduce new criteria to how legislative districts are created, including adding partisan fairness and competitiveness requirements.
The movement was dealt a blow following the Tuesday death of Secretary of State Dennis Richardson.
The Republican championed the idea of an independent redistricting commission and had put together the Oregon Redistricting Reform Task Force, which included Turrill.
With Gov. Kate Brown declaring that she will not appoint anyone to replace Richardson who intends to run for a full term, Turrill said the stakes of the 2020 election for secretary of state are higher.
With the current legislative session the last long session before the census, Turrill said the coalition is trying to lobby legislators to take up a bill that will put a redistricting reform initiative on the ballot.
But if the coalition can’t get any traction with the Legislature, Turrill said their members are prepared to collect petition signatures to get it on the ballot regardless.
Legislative perspective
Northeast Oregon’s three legislators — all members of the Republican minority — had mixed views about the upcoming redistricting cycle.
“I’m probably pessimistic at best,” state Rep. Greg Barreto, of Cove, said.
Barreto has represented Union County, Wallowa County and Pendleton since 2014.
He’s said he would be supportive of an independent redistricting commission and gerrymandering is a temptation for whichever party is in power.
Smith, the Heppner Republican whose district includes Morrow County, Hermiston and Milton-Freewater, said he wants to make sure local residents are heard when the redistricting process starts.
If the state wants to pursue an independent commission, Smith predicted it would have to come through an initiative petition rather than the Democratic controlled government
Bill Hansell represents all of Smith and Barreto’s territory in the state Senate.
He said he needed more time to look at the independent commission proposal before he could commit to it, but he liked the idea of taking the politics out of redistricting.
Oregon has grown significantly over the past decades, but its growth has been mostly relegated to the Willamette Valley.
Hansell said that means the districts in Eastern Oregon will likely grow in size so that their population will match the districts on the other side of the Cascades.
Regardless of whether redistricting reform comes to pass or not, there aren’t many ways you could slice up Eastern Oregon that would result in a Republican not getting elected. Umatilla County hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Legislature since 1996.
Barreto said the real redistricting battles will probably happen in the rapidly growing Deschutes County, while Turrill said rural Oregon could see the biggest effect in congressional redistricting.
Oregon will likely get a sixth congressional district after the census, and if there’s no reform, the Legislature will also determine where it goes.
