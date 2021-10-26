As COVID-19 restrictions lessen, local libraries have been steadily resuming a regular schedule of events. Library patrons, too, have been returning, slowly but surely, according to library representatives.
Friday morning, Oct. 23, offered a test of local’s willingness to visit library events, with the Traveling Lantern Theatre Company performing “The Merry Tales of Robin Hood” at the Hermiston Public Library. Twenty-three people attended the performance, which was a good turnout, according to librarians.
Mary Dowdy, Hermiston library assistant and children’s programmer, said she has seen a steady increase in event attendance. For some time, she has read to children at the library. Her readings are on Tuesday morning. She is doing these now, but they were canceled for much of the past couple of years.
Starting the second week of September, she resumed her public reading schedule. During the first week, however, no one showed up. This was not a big surprise for her, as she knew it would take a while for families to know she was reading for children again. Her worries began, however, the following weeks.
For the second and third weeks, only five children showed up to the story time, she said.
As she likes reading to children, the small number of attendees troubled her. She wondered if, perhaps, the weekly event should be stopped, at least for the time being.
Then, at week three, her fortunes reversed course. More than 20 children came, and the numbers have improved slightly since.
“It’s picking up, so I’m happy,” Dowdy said.
Still, the library has remained cautious about events. The upcoming pumpkin-decorating activity is an example of this. In previous years, the library hosted decorating classes, with a guest showing children how to decorate, Dowdy said. This year, the library intends to set out decorating kits starting Oct. 26, but its has not planned any class or public activity.
Mark Rose, library director, said the road back from COVID-19 has been difficult. For much of 2019, the library was closed. The doors were locked starting in March 2019, then opened in the summer, closed again and reopened.
For a time, everything except the checkout of books, was ceased. This included regular events. At least one item on the schedule, Adult Storytime for people with learning disabilities, was ended at the library but resumed elsewhere. That activity will remain at The Arc of Umatilla County in Hermiston, even though the Hermiston library is restarting its schedule for other activities.
“We’re always pleased to have customers come in,” Rose said. He reported having “good numbers” of people coming in the door. More and more people are using the library, he added. He believes there will be even more library users when he starts making all of the chairs and tables available again.
“We’re looking into that,” he said.
Pendleton
“Our events have been our success story, post-COVID,” Jennifer Costley, Pendleton Public Library director, said. “Our circulation has not been.”
Costley said circulation has dropped between 21% to 30% recently.
She said people have been looking for things, mostly for children, to do. Events, which resumed a regular schedule in mid-March 2021, are maxing out on registration most of the time, according to the director. The story times, for example, have attracted around 60 people per reading during the summer. But that has dropped to around 40 since the start of the school year.
Still, Costley said, these numbers are actually higher than pre-pandemic levels. She attributed the increase to incentives. The library, thanks to grants, has offered families free museum passes for showing up to story time.
Morrow County
Kathy Street is the director of the Oregon Trail Library District, which includes three libraries — in Boardman, Heppner and Irrigon. She also said the road to reopening has been long and hard.
The district’s libraries in 2020 closed March 16 through April 28. On April 29, the library still was closed to the public but began offering curbside service for materials, copies and faxes. And in June 2020, the library opened for “Grab and Go” service.
“We were limited to 10 people inside the buildings to accommodate for social distancing,” Street said. “Patrons were allowed to pick out books but were not allowed to sit. Computer sessions were not allowed.”
It was not until Sept. 8, 2020, that the library began allowing 30-minute computer sessions.
“We increased usage to 60 minutes July 7, 2021,” she said.
As regular services were ceased or reduced, the event and program schedule also was limited. The libraries canceled all in-person events and programs, including monthly adult craft programs, story times and teen nights. Use of the public meeting room, which had been used an average of 30 times a month, in Irrigon also cam to an end.
“We canceled in-person summer reading programs,” Street said. “We changed to a virtual summer reading program.”
Now, activities and programs have resumed, but there are limits to some activities.
“We have no plans to return the toys to the children’s area,” Street said, explaining the library is limited in space and has no place to disinfect toys.
“We have not brought back all of the chairs we had in Boardman. But, we plan on doing that soon,” Street said.
Still, she reported low attendance at programs and events. She said other libraries are all reporting the same decrease in attendance.
“Overall usage of the library has not met pre-COVID usage,” she said. “We adjusted our schedule and are open 32 hours Tuesday to Friday. We used to have 32 hours Tuesday to Saturday.”
To help people adjust to a new situation in which they are isolated and away from library services, her district is circulating Wi-Fi hotspots for patrons to connect to Wi-Fi at home.
