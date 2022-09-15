PORTLAND — The man police arrested in August after a robbery and shooting at Wildhorse Resort & Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation now faces federal charges, including attempted murder.
The U.S. Attorney's Office of Oregon announced a federal grand jury in Portland indicted Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, a local man, on the following charges: attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with commerce by robbery, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
According to the press release, the state alleges Vigil in the early afternoon of Aug. 17 entered the casino, walked straight to the cashier cage in the gaming area and handed the cashier a note demanding $1 million. Vigil then drew a pistol, pointed it at the cashier and threatened to “bathe everyone in blood.”
Vigil obtained almost $70,000 in cash. As he exited the casino, he pointed his gun at a responding tribal police office and fired at least one round. Vigil suffered injuries in an ensuing exchange of gunfire, and officers took him to a local hospital.
Vigil appeared in federal court Thursday, Sept. 15, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo. Vigil pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. The court detained Vigil pending a four-day jury trial it set to begin Nov. 1.
If convicted, Vigil faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release and a fine of $250,000.
The FBI is investigating the case with assistance from Umatilla Tribal Police Department and Hermiston Police Department, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Oregon.
Ashley R. Cadotte and Cassady Adams, assistant U.S. attorneys for the U.S Attorney’s Office of Oregon are prosecutors on the case.
