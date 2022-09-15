PORTLAND — The man police arrested in August after a robbery and shooting at Wildhorse Resort & Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation now faces federal charges, including attempted murder.

The U.S. Attorney's Office of Oregon announced a federal grand jury in Portland indicted Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, a local man, on the following charges: attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with commerce by robbery, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.