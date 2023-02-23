MILTON-FREEWATER — A local man who committed a series of crimes in 2019 and 2020 in Milton-Freewater is going to prison for 20 years.
Jonathan McDonald, 34, in an agreement pleaded guilty Feb. 15 in Umatilla County Circuit Court to three counts of first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and second-degree burglary.
In exchange for the plea, the state dropped numerous similar charges, and Circuit Judge Daniel Hill sentenced McDonald to a minimum of 20 years in prison without reduction for any reason.
The charges stem from an investigation the Milton-Freewater Police Department conducted with assistance from the Umatilla/Morrow Major Crime Team. Investigators determined McDonald committed or assisted in committing crimes against eight victims in the Milton-Freewater area over the course of approximately three weeks in five separate criminal episodes, according to Umatilla County District Attorney Daniel Primus.
The investigation determined the co-defendant, Michael Metcalfe, murdered George Martin on Jan. 3, 2020. Metcalfe was convicted on June 4, 2021. Primus said further developments showed Metcalfe and McDonald also were responsible for robbing victims in the Red Tea Garden on Dec. 14, 2019, and First Stop Market on Jan. 3, 2020. Acting on his own, McDonald also was responsible for a robbery at the Sam’s Comer Market on Jan. 13, 2020, according to Primus.
Court records show McDonald has previous convictions in Umatilla County for resisting arrest and delivery of methamphetamine. He has lived in rural Umatilla County outside Pendleton and in Walla Walla.
