HERMISTON — The baby formula shortage plaguing the country persists in Umatilla County. Graciela Arechiga of Hermiston is struggling to find formula for her 5-month-old baby.
“I’m not able to produce enough breast milk to feed my baby, so formula is my only option,” she said. “We have gone to several stores for days straight, first thing in the morning to check and see if any formula had been delivered. When I ask the store associates when they would get more they would always answer that they didn’t know."
Arechiga said she would be nervous when she got to half a can of formula because she didn’t know what she would feed her daughter if more formula wasn't available.
"Sometimes we would be so desperate," she said. “We would have to feed her any formula we were able to find at the store, even if it wasn’t the kind she normally took. Even recently we have had to go to different towns looking for it, just to find that there’s nothing there either."
Arechiga is in a few first-time mom support groups. When she has been able to find the formula a member's baby needs, she mails it to the mom.
"I can’t tell you how many times I’ve cried or haven’t been able to sleep thinking about babies not having anything to eat because of this shortage," Arechiga said. "I’m lucky because my baby will be 6 months soon, and we can start feeding her more purees and cereals, with the pediatricians approval. But I’m afraid for the mothers with babies on the way."
What parents can do
Dr. Rhonda Wyland of Pendleton Pediatric Specialists said she knows some of the hurdles parents of their patients have when it comes to finding formula.
"Many have had to drive to multiple stores and multiple towns to locate formula,” she said. “Costs are also a factor. Some families have found some formula online as well. The recall of several types of infant formula has affected a large percentage of the formula supplies for our area, and this has been exacerbated by supply chain issues."
There are several things parents can do to help this, Wyland added. If infants are using a standard infant formula, most of them can be changed to a similar formula of a different brand, even a store brand, without too much difficulty. It may take a little extra time for them to get used to a new taste, but gradually introducing it may help.
Families can contact the Human Milk Banking Association of North America to obtain donor breast milk, Wyland stated. It is important to only use donor milk from an accredited milk bank.
Oregon Health & Science University also offered other guidance for parents struggling to find baby formula.
Parents can check corner stores or drugstores, which may have more in stock than grocery stores. Online shops might have formula supplies. Parents also can check social media groups dedicated to infant feeding and formula. Members may have ideas for where to find formula.
For infants with special nutritional needs or other difficulties, parents can reach out to their child's physician, who can provide extra resources and information.
What parents should not do
Her group encourages families not to stockpile large amounts of formula as this may worsen shortages, and parents should steer clear of some advice.
"Importantly, no one should be using homemade formulas such as the many recipes that can be found online," Wyland stressed. "These do not provide the nutrition needed for infants, and can be dangerous. We also don't recommend using other types of milk, such as cow's milk, goat's milk, almond milk or canned evaporated milk.”
The doctor also advised against adding water to formula to make it last longer.
“This results in inadequate calories and electrolyte disorders, which can result in needing hospital admission care,” she said.
There is some good news, she said, with efforts underway to get the factories running as quickly as safely possible, and the federal government is determining safe sources of formula from other countries and importing them.
No easy solutions
Erin Freels of Enterprise is the mother of a 10-month-old and said she cannot find Similac Advance or other store brands she usually uses. She said she reached out to her physician about what to do because her son can technically start drinking cow milk by age 1.
“(The doctor) advised not to switch to milk yet, as formula has the needed calories for babies to grow,” Freels said.
She explained she had to stop breastfeeding when her baby was 6 months old due to a medical condition. Freels' only options are the Enterprise Safeway or ordering online. The next closest store is in La Grande, a 90-minute drive one way, but the Walmart there was out, too.
Freels switched to Enfamil, a brand similar to Similac Advance, because her local Safeway had a few of them in, but that stock also ran out. She was down to just two, and luckily her son will be 1 on July 1, so they may be fine.
"But it's not OK for those mama’s and babies that are younger," Freels added.
Jessica Ann Rogers of Pendleton said she was lucky enough to find at least one can of formula she could feed to her 4-month-old son.
“It was close,” she said. “Walmart hasn't had any. Safeway had only one can."
Shandi Scheibner of Athena is the labor and delivery charge nurse at CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton. She said the hospital’s supply also was low. The hospital encourages breast-feeding, but Scheibner recognized that isn't always possible.
"Mothers have to go back to work, or they might have a medical condition,” she said. “We would like to set up a breast milk bank, but there are regulations, and it isn't feasible for a small hospital."
Her postpartum patients haven't been gravely affected, Scheibner reported, but they are stressed out about how to feed their babies later.
