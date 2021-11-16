HERMISTON — Local offender Carlos Joaquin Barragan of Hermiston is again in jail.
Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said officers arrested Barragan, 43, in relation to all-terrain vehicle thefts in October.
Police on Oct. 10 at about 7:30 a.m. responded to the 700 block of West Highland Avenue on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers found a pickup hauling a trailer carrying three ATVs, which were stolen, Edmiston said.
Suspect took off from the vehicle, but police caught and arrested Mayro Guzman, 30, for vehicle theft and four counts of first-degree theft. The investigation continued, Edmiston said, and led to Barragan.
Police caught up with Barragan on Monday, Nov. 15, at his father’s home in Hermiston. Edmiston said the family cooperated with officers, who found Barragan trying to hide in a crawl space.
Police arrested Barragan for four counts of first-degree theft and three counts of vehicle theft and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
Edmiston said this makes the 15th time Hermiston police have arrested Barragan, who also has another 79 citations. In 2009, he helped set up the largest illegal marijuana crop in Grant County, and in 2011 in federal court he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture and deliver more than 1,000 marijuana plants.
