UMATILLA/MORROW COUNTIES — Community Counseling Solutions in March provided Crisis Intervention Team training to local law enforcement personnel.

According to a press release from Ryan Lehnert, CCS law enforcement liaison, the law enforcement-based crisis intervention training focuses on assisting individuals with a mental illness or in crisis. The training, he said, improves the safety of patrol officers, consumers, family members and citizens within the community. Officers receive 40 hours of instruction, which includes engaging with real-life role players.

