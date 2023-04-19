UMATILLA/MORROW COUNTIES — Community Counseling Solutions in March provided Crisis Intervention Team training to local law enforcement personnel.
According to a press release from Ryan Lehnert, CCS law enforcement liaison, the law enforcement-based crisis intervention training focuses on assisting individuals with a mental illness or in crisis. The training, he said, improves the safety of patrol officers, consumers, family members and citizens within the community. Officers receive 40 hours of instruction, which includes engaging with real-life role players.
The focus of the training, Lehnert said, is to teach officers to slow down, find a way to relate, validate a person’s state of mind, show compassion, and de-escalate persons in crisis. Officers are reminded to ask themselves how they would want their family or friends treated, should they end up in crisis, suffering from mental illness or living with a developmental disability.
Lehnert said a total of 24 officers participated, including from police departments in Umatilla, Hermiston, Stanfield, and Pendleton, as well as Umatilla Tribal police, the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and Umatilla County Community Corrections.
CCS expressed appreciation to Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., City County Insurance, Oregon State Police, Umatilla Tribal Police Department, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office and Pendleton Fire Department for assisting in the training.
“Over the years I have seen officers gain a whole new level of compassion and understanding after participating in the course,” Lehnert said.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
