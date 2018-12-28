The partial government shutdown has had some impact on local offices. But it’s hard to find out exactly how, because those offices are closed and spokespeople are not available by phone, or even by email.
President Donald Trump has refused to sign a bill authorizing government funding for non-essential services until his demand for money to build a wall along the southern border is met. Democrats, who take control of the House on Jan. 3, are refusing to give him what he wants, and it’s not known how long the shutdown may last.
Until then, many government employees have either been furloughed or are working without pay until the funding bill is signed.
While some locally based federal services, like the U.S. Postal Service and the federal courts, remain in regular operation, other local offices, like the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Forest Service, are closed during the shutdown.
Services provided locally by the USDA include housing loans, rural energy programs, and rural business development grants. The Forest Service, under the USDA’s umbrella, manages and maintains forests and grasslands, and also provide services like wildland firefighting and forest research. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, managed by the U.S. Department of the Interior, manages national wildlife refuges in the area including Umatilla, Cold Springs and McKay Creek.
Public information officers from the USDA, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Forest Service had recorded voicemails stating that they were on furlough, or were closed due to the shutdown. The USDA statewide PIO said she would not have access to email, either, during the time of the shutdown.
Eric Watrud, the new supervisor of the Umatilla National Forest, said most of the staff was on furlough. He declined to comment further on what specific positions have been affected, and said the national office was handling all inquiries. The national office also had a recorded voicemail saying that due to the shutdown, they could not answer media requests.
