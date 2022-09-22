PENDLETON — A new rodeo and equine practice arena, veterinary tech facilities and even a hotel are closer to becoming realities west of the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds.
Blue Mountain Community College Board of Education at its meeting Sept. 7 approved the Bouten Construction Co. of Richland, Washington, as the contractor to begin the construction phase of FARM II, the new $13 million multi-purpose facility that will operate just west of 18th Street near the Pendleton Convention Center.
In the planning phase for more than a decade, FARM II took some time to emerge, BMCC President Mark Browning explained. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, causing further delays, including a drop in lottery funds that stoped the sale of $273 million in state bonds to pay for major projects. Gov. Kate Brown in November 2021 allocated the final funding for the project.
“It had some starts and stops,” Browning said.
Land deals and new hotelOne of the challenges facing FARM II’s construction has been how land ownership west of 18th Street is divided in Pendleton. Individuals owned some lots, Pendleton Round-Up Foundation owned others and as did the city of Pendleton. Pendleton Mayor John Turner said the city has been working with BMCC and the Round-Up to consolidate the lots and prepare them for leasing and construction.
“At some point in time we will need to transfer our properties to the Round-Up Foundation so that BMCC can have a lease on one tax lot for the building of FARM II,” Turner said.
BMCC will obtain a long-term lease from the Round-Up Foundation directly, Turner said, and while the property transaction between the city and college is underway, Pendleton has begun plans for the construction of a new hotel that could bring in new business and events at the Pendleton Convention Center.
“We have determined that we want to build a hotel near the Convention Center, because that will make us eligible to compete for a lot more businesses and conferences we can bid on,” he said.
FARM II expands optionsRound-Up Association General Manager Erika Patton said the Round-Up Foundation chose to buy the property west of 18th Street for the facility and clean it up.
“We thought of it as an extension of our campus, and just making it more community involved and being able to have people use the space, and make it a bit safer,” she said. “It was not an overly safe neighborhood.”
Patton explained the FARM II building will be a benefit to the community, Blue Mountain and the Round-Up, as it will provide a variety of agricultural facilities and learning opportunities in the heart of Pendleton.
“The whole idea of FARM II is to expand the BMCC campus and find a permanent home, an indoor arena, for their rodeo team. In the winter they practice in the pavilion owned by the Round-Up and they lease it from January through May,” she said. “Finding that permanent home was important, and to bring in an equine center, because for Umatilla County and the amount of horses and horse activities that go on, we don’t have a lot of indoor riding space, which is strange.”
The indoor riding space will provide opportunities for equestrian activities throughout the winter, but it also could act as a crucial facility in future Round-Up rodeos and for the Blue Mountain rodeo team.
“Part of the agreement is that for two weeks — the week of Round-Up and the week after — we would have full use of the facility,” Patton explained. “We could use it for parking, for horse pens, because we never have enough parking or horse pens. We could also use it as a warm-up arena. We haven’t gotten that far other than we know we need that property during Round-Up for parking.”
The benefits for BMCC are evident, Patton expressed, as the college will be leasing the land from the Round-Up at a nominal cost.
“It won’t bring much financially to us, but the one thing it will do, with BMCC being an educational organization, is the land will become tax exempt, and that’s really the benefit to us other than the community benefit also,” Patton said.
Turning dirt on site in 2023The college reported Bouten Construction plans to begin site preparation in the spring of 2023 with building construction following the 2023 Pendleton Round-Up. BMCC President Mark Browning said challenges, though, remain.
“Public construction right now is so dependent on getting a crew, can you get the materials, can you get the equipment?,” he said. “There were some varying timelines, but there’s a lot of pre-work that’s got to be done.”
He said he did not anticipate “dirt turning until probably next summer,” and 12-14 months for completion, but “that’s a really rough estimate.”
