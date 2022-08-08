Bootleg Fire aftermath

The sun sets in the summer of 2021 over a stand of burned trees from the Bootleg Fire in the Fremont-Winema National Forest. The Oregon Department of Forestry on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, withdrew its fire risk map after publishing in it five weeks earlier in the wake of backlash from the public and politicians.

 Mike McMillan/U. S. Forest Service, File

PENDLETON — The Oregon Department of Forestry’s decision to pull back and revise its wildfire risk map was a wise move, according to local elected officials.

Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, said the rollout of the map and ensuing letters to property owners about fire risk was not handled well. This not only put the cart before the horse, he said, it raised the worries of lots of people.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.