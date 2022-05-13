GRIFFIN, Ga. — Two Milton-Freewater men have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a brawl in Georgia.
Dustin Wendelin and Charles Montgomery also are members of the Pagan’s Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, according to a press release from the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement in September 2021 arrested Wendelin and Montgomery on assault and gang charges out of Georgia.
Walla Walla County sheriff’s deputies arrested Wendelin the morning of Sept. 9, 2021, after he reported to work at the Washington State Penitentiary, Walla Walla. Law enforcement caught up to Montgomery a few hours later at his home in Milton-Freewater.
They were extradited to Georgia, where they remained incarcerated until recently. The pair on April 25 pleaded guilty in Georgia to one count each of aggravated assault and a violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
Both charges are felonies in Georgia, according to the sheriff’s office, and Wendelin and Montgomery received a sentence of credit for approximately five-and-half months of time in jail and are subject to up to 12 years of probation.
