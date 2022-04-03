PENDLETON — Shannon Hartley and Ryan Smith are trying to turn the art of a small-town conversation into a podcast.
The pair of long-time friends are behind The Eastern Oregon Connection, an interview series where Hartley and Smith talk with various community members about their life and times.
“We're celebrating small-town community,” Smith said in an interview. “We're having conversations with people to share their stories. It's not necessarily one set of people. These are business owners. They're going to be people involved in charities and local events that are going on that we want to talk about.”
The duo have varied professional and personal histories.
Hartley grew up in Pendleton but only recently returned after initially leaving for college. He attended Eastern Oregon University in La Grande before transferring to University of Oregon, where he did a stint cleaning metalsmithing labs. After graduating from college, he stuck in Eugene as an admissions officer for Bushnell University, a small liberal arts college. He worked in marketing for a book publisher and became a real estate agent upon his return to Pendleton.
Smith was born in Pendleton, raised in Salem and returned to Pendleton a few years before graduating high school. He worked at the Pepsi bottling plant in Pendleton during high school and transferred to the plant in La Grande while attending college at EOU. He graduated with a degree in business and worked in accounting before settling in his job at McLaughlin Landscaping.
Both Hartley and Smith graduated from Pendleton High School in 2010, and with their wives acting as best friends, they stayed connected through the years.
When Smith had the idea to start some sort of community podcast, he reached out to Hartley. Hartley had done a sports podcast in the past, so the inquiries originally revolved around equipment and set-up.
But Harltey himself had been considering starting some sort of community-minded project, maybe a YouTube video or Instagram post that would also act as a promotional tool for his real estate business.
With their interest aligned, they decided to partner up and The Eastern Oregon Connection was born.
The concept behind the podcast is that people may think they know their neighbors, but when given the chance for locals to unwind over a couple of hours, they may reveal interesting new stories about themselves.
“It's pretty rare even in a small town community that you actually get to hear someone's story and their thoughts on things for that amount of time,” Hartley said.
For their first few guests, Smith and Hartley targeted recognizable names, including Dean Fouquette, former onwner of Dean’s Pendleton Athletic, and Debbie Kishpaugh, the coach of Rhythmic Mode, the vaunted Pendleton High School dance team. While the first spate of guests has been heavy on Pendletonians, the pair want to extend their reach to interviews with guests from the surrounding area, including Hermiston, Milton-Freewater and La Grande. They’d also like to focus on new business owners in need of a little extra publicity or people behind worthy charitable causes.
“We enjoy getting to know people,” he said..”At the heart of things, it's just really a lot of fun, because these are people that we know fairly well, but we are learning so much from each person just by visiting with them.”
Podcasts are becoming an increasingly popular form of media. According to an article in Forbes, an estimated 100 million people listened to a podcast monthly in 2020. However, there aren’t too many podcasts focused on Eastern Oregon, and Smith and Hartley occasionally had to educate some of their guests on what podcasts were and how they could listen to them.
As of Friday, March 25, Smith and Hartley said they had more than 350 total plays on their podcast episodes and had an established audience of 70 listeners. Given that they’ve done little promotion of the show as they juggle The Eastern Oregon Connection with their day jobs and home lives, the pair are hopeful it will continue to grow.
