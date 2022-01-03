STANFIELD — Two Keizer residents are in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, after local police arrested them Sunday, Jan. 2, in Stanfield for vehicle theft.
Kenneth Wayne Felton, 25, faces an initial charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, and Darcie Noel Wetzel-Barnett, 28, faces charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm, according to state court records.
Local police briefings show Oregon State Police at about 12:15 p.m. sent out a notice that a red stolen Hyundai Sonata was westbound on Interstate 84 and took exit 188 to the Pilot Travel Center, 2115 S. Highway 395, Stanfield.
Several agencies responded, including Stanfield police, the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office and OSP.
Officers found the Sonata behind the travel center and arrested Felton and Wetzel-Barnett.
People waiting for a Greyhound bus outside Pilot said they witnessed police, with dogs, checking out a red Hyundai Sonata, which was parked at the station. A filled, unzipped suitcase was in the back seat of the car after police left.
Stanfield police Chief Byron Zumwalt said the suspects also may have ripped off merchandise from Walmart in Pendleton.
Pendleton police Chief Chuck Byram said his office is involved and would issue more information soon.
State court records show Wetzel-Barnett has a conviction from 2019 for misdemeanor theft and Felton has convictions from 2017 and 2021 for vehicle thefts and other crimes in Marion and Hood River counties.
