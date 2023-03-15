The Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team reports it raided a Pilot Rock home Tuesday, March 14, 2023, making two arrests on drug-related charges and seizing these guns and possible drugs at the home.
Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team/Contributed Photo
PILOT ROCK — The local police drug task force raided a Pilot Rock home Tuesday, March 14, making two arrests and seizing several pounds of possible methamphetamine and thousands of possible fentanyl pills.
The Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team during the past year has been working on a drug trafficking organization that has been operating in and about Umatilla and Morrow counties, according to a press release from BENT.
“Pilot Rock has continued to see an influx in criminal activity, which is fueled by addiction and abuse of illegal drugs” according to the press release. The task force, with the assistance of the Pilot Rock Police Department, at 11:25 a.m. executed a search warrant on the 500 block of Southwest Birch Place, Pilot Rock, at the home of Saturnino Flores and Audrey Anna Lammers.
During the search, BENT detectives found approximately 4.5 pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 3,000 suspected fentanyl pills, a large amount of U.S. currency, scales, packaging material and other items associated with the distribution of illegal controlled substances.
BENT also reported the police found three handguns in the home.
BENT arrested Flores, 34, and Lammers, 27, on numerous drug-related counts and booked them into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton. According to the online jail roster, arresting charges against Flores include unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, unlawful delivery of Oxycodone and two counts of felon in possession of a weapon.
Lammers, 27, is in the jail on suspicion of unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and unlawful possession of meth.
“This case highlights BENT’s ongoing commitment of working toward creating safer communities we serve,” according to the press release.
BENT has two full-time supervisors — a Pendleton police sergeant and an Oregon State Police sergeant — and nine full-time narcotics detectives, including two from OSP, one from Pendleton police and one from Hermiston police.
