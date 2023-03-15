BENT March 14, 2023.png

The Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team reports it raided a Pilot Rock home Tuesday, March 14, 2023, making two arrests on drug-related charges and seizing these guns and possible drugs at the home.

 Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team/Contributed Photo

PILOT ROCK — The local police drug task force raided a Pilot Rock home Tuesday, March 14, making two arrests and seizing several pounds of possible methamphetamine and thousands of possible fentanyl pills.

The Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team during the past year has been working on a drug trafficking organization that has been operating in and about Umatilla and Morrow counties, according to a press release from BENT.

