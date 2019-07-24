PENDLETON — While efforts to recall Democratic Gov. Kate Brown organize around the state, petitions seeking signatures of support have begun to circulate around Northeast Oregon as voters strive to have their voices of dissent heard.
In Pendleton, organizers reached out to local firearm shops Garner’s Sporting Goods and Blagg’s Rifles last week and both stores have placed petitions on their counters for supporters to sign, while elsewhere political activists like HollyJo Beers are bringing petitions to communities in the area for residents to sign.
“I believe we’re going to get it done,” said Beers, the Umatilla County vice-lead of Oregon III%, which is a state militia movement focused on protecting the Second Amendment through protest.
On July 15, two efforts to recall Democratic Gov. Kate Brown were officially filed with the Secretary of State’s office. Each will have 90 days, until Oct. 14, to submit petitions totaling 280,050 valid signatures from registered Oregon voters.
The signatures cannot be combined from the separate petitions, one of which was filed by Oregon’s Republican Party chairman Bill Currier and the other by the Oregon First! PAC and the Flush Down Kate Brown group that is led by Michael Cross.
Justifications for the filings included Brown’s cap-and-trade legislation that failed after GOP senators left the state to avoid a vote and the governor’s subsequent comments at the end of the session that hinted she may turn to executive powers to pass future environmental legislation.
Also mentioned was legislation that granted undocumented immigrants the ability to get a drivers’ license, raising taxes, Oregon’s status as a sanctuary state and more.
On Tuesday, Beers spent a few hours of her afternoon sitting under the shade at Veterans Memorial Park in Pilot Rock gathering signatures. Though she voiced her agreement with many of the points listed in the filings, the thing that’s compelled her the most has been feeling ignored by the state’s executive office and legislature.
“There’s 26 things on my list,” Beers said, laughing. “But most of all, I don’t believe they’re listening to the will of the people.”
The primary example lauded by Beers and other supporters of the recall is House Bill 2015, which passed through Congress and was signed into law by Brown at the end of the session. The bill was nearly identical to Measure 88 in granting those who can’t prove legal citizenship the ability to get a drivers’ license.
In 2014, Measure 88 didn’t pass a vote from the public by a margin of 66% to 34%.
“When the citizens of the state vote on something, I don’t believe the legislature of the governor have a right to reverse it,” Beers said.
An official statement on the recall efforts from the Roundup Republican Women shares the same sentiment.
“The people of Oregon recognize that government derives its just powers from the consent of the governed. They therefore demand a Governor that honors the will of the voters and works for the good of all citizens,” the statement read. “They understand it is their right to alter government when it does not abide by these principles.”
Since placing the recall petitions out at his rifle shop last Friday, Daren Blagg said he’s seen a “huge amount” of people come by to sign it and that the majority have mentioned HB2015 as to why.
Another complaint from the effort’s supporters is that Brown has threatened use of executive action to pass legislation, such as cap-and-trade that failed in the past session. However, Democrats aren’t buying it.
Mark Petersen, the chairman of the Umatilla County Democratic Party, said recall organizers were more motivated by their dislike of Brown than by executive overreach, seeing as the governor hasn’t taken any action yet.
“This whole thing is like political vaudeville,” he said. “There’s no basis for a recall.”
If organizers don’t get more funding for their recall effort, Petersen anticipates it will be “an exercise in futility.”
Following the news that recall efforts had been officially filed, Brown’s political advisor Thomas Wheatley released a statement linking the efforts all the way to the top of the GOP:
“First, Republicans held the legislative process hostage, now they want to undo the entire election. They claim it’s about education funding and addressing climate change. But this is really Trump’s politics descending on Oregon. It has no place here and should go back to the morally corrupt place it came from.”
The governor’s office could not be reached for further comment on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Beers took offense to Wheatley’s statement.
“They’re just ignoring the people,” she said. “This has nothing to do with Trump.”
While each side is at odds about the motivation behind the recall efforts, Petersen has a point about the hurdles facing its supporters.
As reported by the Salem Statesman Journal, analysts from the state say the effort is unlikely to succeed. While the signature requirement, which is set at 15% of the most recent gubernatorial election, is a steep total on its own, even if enough signatures are collected and verified all that is guaranteed is a special election taking place in the next 35 days.
In 2018, Brown won re-election with 50.1% of the vote, which equaled 934,498 total votes. That was 6.4% and 119,510 votes more than Republican candidate Knute Buehler received.
History isn’t on the recall’s side either.
In 1908, Oregon and Michigan became the first states to make state executive and legislator recalls an option. Since then, only three state governors have even had recall efforts make it to the ballot.
Lynn J. Frazier was successfully recalled by North Dakota voters in 1921, California recalled Gray Davis in 2003, and then in 2012 Scott Walker survived a recall election from Wisconsin voters.
Over that same span, Oregon has recalled three state legislators but has never seen a governor’s recall effort make it to ballot. Most recently, Oregon City resident Arin Marcus launched a recall against Brown in 2017 but failed to secure the necessary signatures.
While the odds may appear to be stacked against them, Beers said she thinks this year’s effort is a movement that’s different than those in the past.
“So many people are awake now. People are really angry,” she said. “Everybody can look at what’s going on and find something wrong.”
That’s why, according to Beers, she’s had numbers of registered Democrats and people unaffiliated with political parties coming to sign her petition as well.
Beers began gathering signatures on Monday and said as of Tuesday afternoon that she had gotten about 200 on her petitions. In the past, Beers has successfully gathered signatures for local ordinances, mostly related to preservation of the Second Amendment. Based on those previous experiences, she said she can count on the petitions at Garner’s and Blagg’s to reach between 500-1,000.
Both stores said they’d have the petitions out and available for people to sign until the October deadline.
While those only amount to a small dent in the required signatures, Beers said she is confident in the movement around the state after hearing of organizers in Medford who collected 8,000 in just two days.
Along with gathering signatures, Beers said she has dedicated time to helping people register to vote if they haven’t already. And while optimistic of the effort, she also knows there’s a possibility it might fail.
In that event, the more registered voters who are sympathetic to the efforts of Beers and other supporters of the recall means they’re better prepared for what’s to come.
“Then we move onto the next phase to get people in there to beat the Democrats,” Beers said. “Get active, get out there and get elected.”
But beyond everything else, Beers hopes the organizing efforts of the recall movement sends a message to Brown.
“We want our voices heard,” she said. “If you aren’t following the will of the people then this is what happens.”
