PENDLETON — Every school district in Umatilla and Morrow counties save one had a higher graduation rate than the state average of 81.3% in the 2021-22 school year, according to data from the Oregon Department of Education.
Pendleton High School stood out among its peers, increasing its on-time, four-year graduation rate 11% in 2021-22 to 89.8% from 78.5%. Hermiston School District, however, had an 80.4% four-year graduation rate for the 2021-22 school year. This is a 7.6% decrease from the previous year’s rate of 88%.
InterMountain Education Service District Superintendent Mark Mulvihill said he hopes this data will provide local school districts with some momentum to build on.
“It’s no secret what we’ve been through the last several years with the coronavirus pandemic,” Mulvihill said. “Umatilla County in particular did not open for a long time, it was limited in-person instruction. To see these graduation numbers go up, particularly in Umatilla County, it’s exceeded my expectations with the challenges that we’ve faced over multiple years of the pandemic.”
Like Hermiston, Stanfield and Echo school districts had a drop in graduation rates from the previous year. The graduation rate in Stanfield went from 92.1% to 90.7%, yet still remained firmly above the state average, and the rate for Echo fell from 94.4% to 93.8%.
“We’ve heard a lot of negative things about performance, learning loss and mental health struggles,” Mulvihill said. “It’s been a deficit mindset, but we’re improving now by taking each success and building on it. These numbers are going to inspire people.”
Mulvihill credited individual efforts by teachers and staff throughout the county to ensure each individual student did not fall behind during the coronavirus pandemic for driving increased graduation rates. Mulvihill also pointed to increased funding from the Student Success Act and the corporate activities tax as a factor.
“With the Student Success Act and the corporate activities tax, we saw a tremendous infusion of money into the education system,” he said. “We were able to hire a lot more people, get class sizes down, get mental health counselors, therapists. We have a lot more people, a bigger workforce through which you can connect to more kids.”
Morrow County school districts also exceeded the state average for graduation rates, but they did not improve from the previous year
According to the state data, Morrow County School District's rate for 2021-22 was 96.3%, the same as the previous year. The Ione School District had a rate of 85%, and while that edges out the state rate, it's a drop the 100% of 2020-21.
Pendleton High turns the corner
“It’s a testament to the work our teachers and counselors were doing during the coronavirus pandemic,” PHS Principal Patrick Dutcher said. “We made a sincere effort to keep connected with our kids and keep our kids connected with school during unprecedented times. I think that number is a reflection of some of that work.”
Hawthorne High School and Nixyaawii Community School, a charter school, both part of the Pendleton School District, also boosted their graduation rates. Hawthorne's rate was 39.1%, continuing a four-year upward trend in its graduation rate, according to the school district, and Nixyaawii’s rate was 82.76%, an almost 3% increase from the year before.
District Superintendent Kevin Headings said the PSD rate represents an increase of about 6.5% from the 2020-2021 graduation rate and is slightly higher than the state average of 81.34%.
Dutcher stressed the importance of teachers, counselors, and students maintaining communication during difficult periods of the pandemic.
“Once that communication breaks down between us and the kids, it’s hard for them, and the odds of them finishing after that drop lower and lower as each month goes by,” Dutcher said. “We all understood the importance of what the graduation date was, and what it meant for the kids.”
PHS Assistant Principal Curt Thompson said teachers and counselors at PHS helped students achieve on-time graduation by organizing summer school credit recovery programs built like summer camps, in person.
“It was a failure is not an option mentality. We kept very close track of who was struggling, who was coming up a bit short, and those who were going to miss the mark,” Thompson said. “We made it clear we expected to see them in summer school, either in the day camp or the lab option. We had really great summer school attendance, we had teachers that were eager to sit down and work with students.”
Due to the credit recovery summer camp, Thompson said he believes many students were able to bridge any credit gap that emerged during the coronavirus pandemic which helped set them back on the path to graduating on time.
“I really feel like we’re turning a corner when it comes to the coronavirus,” Dutcher said. “We’re going in the right direction again, which is a breath of fresh air.”
Hermiston remains committed to improvement
Scott Depew, director of secondary education for the Hermiston School District, said each graduating class is unique.
“Comparing one class to another is seldom helpful," he said. "However, understanding the resources our students need as they move toward their high school diploma is best practice. While this year’s data reveals definite areas of improvement, this number falls within our projections.”
Director of Elementary Education Jerad Farley said in-person education makes a difference.
“If the pandemic taught us anything, it is that students are able to access the full measure of the quality educational experiences our staff provide when they are physically present in our schools," he said. "Our long-term commitment to increasing graduation rates continues, and we will not be satisfied until 100% of our students attain a diploma from Hermiston High School. There are significant initiatives already underway to align and focus systems at the elementary, middle, and high school levels, as we work toward that ideal.”
“Refining our K-12 system to ensure that not even something as large as a global pandemic can have as significant an impact on the success of our students is our priority,” Hermiston schools Superintendent Tricia Mooney. “The fruits of this labor cannot be realized overnight. Focusing on our future as a school district is inextricably linked to the future of our students."
Umatilla High jumps more than 9%
Umailla High School increased its graduation rate from almost 81.1% in 2020-21 to more than 90.5% in 2021-22.
Umatilla School District Superintendent Heidi Sipe said the class of 2022 had a challenging high school experience with multiple coronavirus pandemic-related "learning interruptions," but credited her staff and the community for helping the class of 2022 persevere and exceed the state four-year graduation average in every student category.
“Umatilla’s four-year cohort graduation rate for all students for 2021-22 is 90.53%, well above the Oregon state rate of 81.3%,” Sipe said in a press release. “Each student group exceeded the state averages, however, the strength of bilingual education and strong English language learning programs helped yield results of over 12% higher than the state average for migrant, Hispanic, and underserved races and ethnicities.”
Sipe pointed to Umatilla High School Principal Bob Lorence’s decision to maintain high expectations for students throughout the 2021-22 school year while increasing available support systems as the driving force behind the graduation rate.
