UMATILLA COUNTY — Graduation rates fell across Oregon during the first full year of the pandemic and Umatilla County wasn’t immune from the trend’s effects.
The county’s 82% high school graduation rate for 2020-21 still is about two points higher than the state average, but it also represents a nearly three point drop from the year before.
The Pendleton School District bore the brunt of the trend, it’s 76.8% graduation rate a significant drop from the year before and the second-worst rate in the county. Pendleton High School, usually the standard bearer among the district’s three high schools, tumbled from 90.4% the previous year to 78.5% in 2020-21.
“The drop in our data, it's obviously disappointing,” Matt Yoshioka, Pendleton’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, said in an interview Wednesday, Jan. 19. “Because there's student names tied to all of those numbers. It was certainly a hard year.”
Like most other school districts in the state, Pendleton spent more than half of 2020-21 providing their classes online. Yoshioka said some seniors used it as an opportunity to pick up a job and then struggled to balance work and school. Others didn’t log into classes consistently.
Yoshioka said staff worked hard to target students who were in danger of not graduating and credited summer school programs from preventing the graduation rate from being even lower.
He also pointed to a few bright spots in the data. Hawthorne Alternative High School’s graduation rate rose by 10 points, although the school still only graduated less than 40% of its seniors.
Yoshioka also noted that American Indian graduation rates rose sharply in 2020-21, gains that actually put them ahead of their white peers contrary to past trends. He credited the work done by Nixyaawii Community School, where most Pendleton-area American Indian students attend high school. A charter school on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Nixyaawii largely operates independently from the rest of the district.
In the short term, Yoshioka said a handful of students who didn’t graduate have already received an alternative certificate or GED. He said other students are still enrolled in Pendleton with the intent of graduating.
In the long term, Yoshioka pointed to Pendleton High School Principal Pat Dutcher, who was hired ahead of the 2021-22 school year, and some of the work he and staff are doing to work with students who are falling behind well ahead of the senior year. At a recent presentation to the Pendleton School Board, Dutcher said every grade level now has regular meetings to identify students who are struggling academically or socially with the hope of addressing their issues long before their senior year.
Pendleton wasn’t the only district to see their four-year graduation numbers take a hit: Milton-Freewater and Umatilla both saw decreases from the year before.
Hermiston, Morrow County see growth
But other districts defied state trends and saw an uptick.
The Hermiston School District posted an 88% graduation rate, more than four points better than the previous year. Scott Depew, Hermiston’s director of secondary education, said he wasn’t surprised.
“It ended up where we hoped it would be,” he said.
Hermiston saw sharp growth in its English language learner graduation rate, which jumped more than 20 points to 74.2%. Depew said raising English learner graduation rates has been Hermiston’s focus over the past three years, but the class of 2021 was the first group of students to reap the rewards.
Depew said English learner students previously struggled to complete all of their English language arts credits by the end of their senior year. Hermiston’s solution was to begin connecting these students with bilingual teachers and assistants to provide instruction in Spanish when needed.
The Morrow County School District also saw another strong graduation year, boasting a 96.3% graduation rate. Broken down by school, both Riverside Junior/Senior High School and Heppner Junior/Senior High School graduated all of their seniors while Irrigon graduated all but one.
In a press release, Morrow County noted its graduation rate increased 20% since the 2010-11 school year. Superintendent Dirk Dirksen attributed the improvements during the 20-year span to a number of factors, including commitment from parents, internship opportunities and early college programs.
The press release also noted the district was able to maintain at least limited in-person classes throughout the majority of the school year.
“I know that the staff in all the buildings have put in a lot of effort over the last three years in particular, working with students and families on an individual level to help them succeed while dealing with the challenges we are facing with COVID,” Dirksen said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.