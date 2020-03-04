WESTON — Already tasked with educating the area’s youth, the Athena-Weston School District has spent the past few days orienting some of their lessons toward adults about an unexpected subject — the coronavirus.
On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority announced that a Umatilla County resident had been diagnosed with a presumptive case of COVID-19 after attending a youth basketball game at the Weston Middle School gym, the third documented case in Oregon and the first in the region.
Although the game wasn’t a district event and the victim wasn’t a parent with students in the school system, Athena-Weston took precautions. The district closed the Weston gym on Monday while it cleaned the facility, and followed it up by cleaning the rest of the district’s facilities.
Despite Athena-Weston’s effort, Superintendent Laure Quaresma said the district has seen a dip in attendance since the coronavirus announcement.
Quaresma said the concern from the community heightened when the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation announced that the presumptive victim is an employee at Wildhorse, prompting the tribes to shut down the resort and casino and the Nixyaawii Education Center, a building that houses a public high school, a Head Start and other educational departments.
Queresma said many local residents work at Wildhorse, so in addition to educating children about the best way to avoid contracting COVID-19, the district is spending time spreading the word with adults as well.
“I think it was unexpected in this neck of the woods,” she said.
Quaresma said Athena-Weston is sending the district’s nurse to each class to remind them of the best hygiene practices and to stay home if they’re sick.
The superintendent added that staff is also reminding adults that coronavirus can only be contracted by close, prolonged contact with someone who has the virus.
The CTUIR is also making progress toward reopening its facilities.
Tribal spokesman Chuck Sams told The Oregonian that Wildhorse was “thoroughly cleaned” on Tuesday and is set to reopen Wednesday at noon. A post on the CTUIR’s Facebook page states Nixyaawii is also set to reopen on Wednesday.
Umatilla County Public Health put out a press release on Tuesday stating not everyone with flu-like symptoms needed to be tested for coronavirus.
“Medical providers will screen individuals with respiratory symptoms to rule out other potential causes such as pneumonia or influenza,” the press release states. “If all other possible causes of symptoms are ruled out, then providers will coordinate with public health entities at the local and state level to determine whether COVID-19 testing is appropriate.”
In a joint notice with the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce, the groups told businesses to encourage their employees to continue to work as long as they feel well.
The state’s top health official said Monday that the virus is expected to spread throughout Oregon, but most people should only feel mild symptoms if they contract it. The people likeliest to be seriously affected by COVID-19 are the elderly and people with other health conditions.
InterMountain Education Service District Superintendent Mark Mulvihill said the concern about coronavirus was strong enough in North Powder that the local school district decided to close on Wednesday while it undertakes a facility cleaning.
Mulvihill said the IMESD had just finished a plan for coronavirus response when Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education, contacted him at midnight Monday to inform him of the presumptive COVID-19 case.
“We were kind of on it, but I can tell you that I didn’t think the next case would happen in Weston so quickly,” he said.
Besides acting as a liaison between the state and local districts, Mulvihill said the IMESD has helped local school districts coordinate a unified communication strategy, and printed out posters that detail proper hygiene habits to help avoid the virus.
Should more CORVID-19 cases pop up in the region, Mulvihill said local response would vary on a case-by-case basis.
With Pendleton High School set to host a few games from the Oregon School Activities Association, District Superintendent Chris Fritsch said the school will put up posters and hand sanitizing stations to make students and visitors feel at ease.
Although the Hermiston School District isn’t a part of the IMESD, it’s already putting its own plans in motion.
Superintendent Tricia Mooney said Hermiston School District already had a “really solid, proactive cleaning procedure” in place before COVID-19 began to spread. The procedures include regularly sanitizing surfaces around the schools, providing sanitizing wipes to clean computer keyboards between uses and even using a sanitizing mist at night that helps clean the air.
“We’re sticking with those, and paying special attention to things like door handles,” she said.
Mooney said students and staff are also being reminded regularly to wash their hands, sneeze into a tissue and other hygienic practices. The district is also emphasizing that anyone — staff or students — should stay home if running a fever or displaying other symptoms of contagion.
If people are healthy, she said, they shouldn’t panic.
“If you’re not sick, come to school,” she said. “We want you here. Just wash your hands.”
She said the district is keeping in contact with health officials in the county and state and will follow recommendations. They are also monitoring absence levels, just like they did with a flu outbreak in November.
East Oregonian reporter Jade McDowell contributed to this report.
