What to know about the new coronavirus

The new coronavirus is spreading across the Pacific Northwest. Here are some basic things to know:

• Coronavirus is more severe and more contagious than the flu. Take it seriously, but don’t panic.

• The elderly and immune-compromised are most at risk, but everyone can get sick.

• If you are sick, stay home, self-quarantine and call your doctor.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Hand sanitizer is a backup option.

• Cough into a sleeve. Wash hands after coughing. Avoid touching your face.

• Sterilize things you touch often, like computers, phones, keys, and tablets.

• If you have prescriptions, call your doctor and ask for a three-month supply in case of drug shortages.

Source: Oregon Health Authority