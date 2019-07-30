PORTLAND — Jeremy Red Star Wolf, Umatilla tribal leader, was sworn in Friday as the 2019-20 chairman of the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission.
Outgoing CRITFC chair Ryan Smith, of the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation, was elected as treasurer.
Established in 1977, the CRITFC is a commission between the local Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation; the Nez Perce Tribe in Lapwai, Idaho; the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Indian Nation in Toppenish, Washington; and the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation in Warm Springs.
The commission provides support for fishery management.
“The four primary goals of CRITFC are [to] put fish back in the rivers and protect watersheds where fish live, protect tribal treaty fishing rights, share salmon culture, and provide fisher services,” Wolf stated in a recent press release.
Wolf attended Weston-McEwen High School in Athena and Blue Mountain Community College before gaining a degree in natural resources at Oregon State University.
He previously served as chairman during the 2016-17 year following N. Kathryn Brigham.
