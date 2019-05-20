Wildfires caused by electrical transmission lines are becoming an increasing concern in the western United States, and the fallout from last year’s Camp Fire in Northern California has local utilities that serve power to Umatilla and Morrow counties on alert.
The Camp Fire, which killed 85 people, burned 150,000 acres and destroyed nearly 15,000 homes in Butte County, California, was sparked by Pacific Gas and Electric power lines, according to a report from California fire investigators. The fire had two ignition sites, according to investigators, as the second fire in a different part of the county was consumed by the initial blaze that started near Pulga, California.
In a prepared statement, Drew Hanson, senior communications representative for Pacific Power, said safety is his company’s top priority.
“Wildfires are a serious issue in all the states served by Pacific Power and its sister utility, Rocky Mountain Power,” Hanson wrote. “Our priority is the same in all states — to protect our customers and provide safe, reliable power.”
Each state Pacific Power serves has a comprehensive wildfire safety and mitigation plan, including Oregon, Hanson wrote.
“During past wildfire seasons, when a fire occurs, it has, at times, became necessary to temporarily shut off power to a section of line so firefighters could do their work,” Hanson wrote.
Hanson wrote Pacific Power technicians train for wildfire season just like they do for winter storm season and work with the agencies in charge of protecting communities.
“When, and if, fires do threaten the communities we serve, we work with the people fighting the fires to make sure they are able to do their jobs while we do ours, protecting the grid and our customers.”
Under new state regulations in California, Pacific Power has protocols in place to shut down power supply to specific areas when certain hazardous conditions are met in order to prevent fires. Hanson wrote this scenario is called a Public Safety Power Shutoff and is used as a line of last defense in the interest of public safety.
“We have been working closely with emergency services, local officials and communities to prepare if a public safety power shutoff is required in the areas CAL FIRE and the California Public Utilities Commission has designated as high risk zones.”
In Oregon, Hanson wrote, Pacific Power is adopting a wildfire safety plan that includes active grid monitoring as well as forecasted and current weather conditions, satellite imaging, enhanced facility and equipment inspections and increased vegetation management.
Kevin Wingert, public affairs specialist for Bonneville Power Administration, said one of the triggers to shutting off power is when there is a direct risk to members of the public or firefighters. Wingert responded to questions of wildfire preparedness in an email.
“Life safety of the public and our crews as well as the reliability of the electric grid are our top priorities at the Bonneville Power Administration,” Wingert wrote.
However, he wrote, BPA does not currently de-power lines as a preventative measure to address wildfire potential.
“The only times we de-energize a line in response to a wildfire is when thick smoke enters our transmission corridor or if there is an imminent life-safety risk,” Wingert wrote.
Thick smoke can potentially lead to a fault on a line or in the most extreme of cases, Wingert wrote, result in an arc from an energized line to the ground.
“If wildfires approach our transmission corridors, BPA sends line crews to monitor the actual conditions from a safe distance and relay information to our dispatchers, including whether de-energizing a line due to smoke or a potential life-safety perspective is needed,” Wingert wrote.
To prevent wildfires, Wingert wrote BPA focuses on vegetation management, asset management and training field employees.
“Our rights of way are managed to promote low-growing plant communities, and we clear all brush within 50-feet of structures as part of our scheduled maintenance,” Wingert wrote. “As a result of our vegetation management practices, firefighters often use our transmission corridors as fire breaks.”
A representative from Umatilla Electric Cooperative was unavailable for comment.
