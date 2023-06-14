Andrew Ross, professor at Oregon State University, demonstrates the hardness of wheat grains Tuesday, June 13, 2023, to a group of local agriculturalists at a a field day at the at the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center in Adams.
Ryan Grabbner, assistant professor at Oregon State University, demonstrates to a crowd of local agriculturists the performance of crops Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at a field day at the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center in Adams.
Andrew Ross, professor at Oregon State University, grabs a hammer and smashes the grain to show the difference between soft grain and hard grain Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center in Adams.
Francisco Calderon, director of the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center in Adams, talks about the advancements in wheat farming Tuesday, June 13, 2023, during a field day for local wheat growers.
Bob Zemetra, professor at Oregon State University, talks Tuesday, June 13, 2023, about techniques for growing winter wheat during a field day at the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center in Adams.
Staci Simonich, dean of Oregon State University's College of Agricultural Sciences, talks about the importance of understanding and growing crops Tuesday, June 13, 2023, during a field day at the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center in Adams.
Andrew Ross, professor at Oregon State University, demonstrates the hardness of wheat grains Tuesday, June 13, 2023, to a group of local agriculturalists at a a field day at the at the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center in Adams.
Ryan Grabbner, assistant professor at Oregon State University, demonstrates to a crowd of local agriculturists the performance of crops Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at a field day at the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center in Adams.
Andrew Ross, professor at Oregon State University, grabs a hammer and smashes the grain to show the difference between soft grain and hard grain Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center in Adams.
Francisco Calderon, director of the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center in Adams, talks about the advancements in wheat farming Tuesday, June 13, 2023, during a field day for local wheat growers.
Bob Zemetra, professor at Oregon State University, talks Tuesday, June 13, 2023, about techniques for growing winter wheat during a field day at the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center in Adams.
Staci Simonich, dean of Oregon State University's College of Agricultural Sciences, talks about the importance of understanding and growing crops Tuesday, June 13, 2023, during a field day at the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center in Adams.
ADAMS — Local wheat farmers Tuesday, June 13, took in the latest information about new species and growing techniques at a field day at the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center in Adams.
“This is one of the most important events of the year because of the diversity of conversations that happen,” said center director Francisco Calderon. “It’s an educational event, it’s news and it’s also a social event where growers come together and can discuss the last year of crops.”
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.