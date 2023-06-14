ADAMS — Local wheat farmers Tuesday, June 13, took in the latest information about new species and growing techniques at a field day at the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center in Adams.

“This is one of the most important events of the year because of the diversity of conversations that happen,” said center director Francisco Calderon. “It’s an educational event, it’s news and it’s also a social event where growers come together and can discuss the last year of crops.”

