PORTLAND — Christina Sue Barkley of Pilot Rock is heading to federal prison for stabbing someone multiple times during a scissor attack.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon reported Barkley, 30, an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, had a psychotic episode on March 31, 2018, entered a room where another adult member of the tribes was making necklaces and stabbed the victim with a pair of scissors.
The victim tried to get away but fell. Barkley jumped on top of the victim and continued stabbing her until the victim’s spouse entered the room and pulled Barkley off.
The victim suffered serious injuries, the news release stated, and an ambulance took her to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, which transferred her via an emergency aircraft to Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, for additional treatment.
Barkley on Feb. 20 pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. U.S. District Court Judge Michael W. Mosman on Monday sentenced Barkley to 21 months in federal prison plus three years post-prison supervision, during which she must continue mental health treatment, substance abuse treatment and participate in anger management and family counseling.
