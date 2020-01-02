UMATILLA COUNTY — While the holidays are a time for many to get a break from work and enjoy quality time with their family, not everybody gets that luxury.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, of workers who received paid holidays, 97% were given Christmas Day off and 90% were given New Year’s Day off in 2018.
When the East Oregonian went to social media asking to hear from those who will be working in the region this holiday season, the responses show that from Eastern Oregon’s emergency medical services to its emergency septic services, the region keeps on running thanks to the sacrifice of its residents.
Unfortunately for many this year, the flu season has coincided with the holiday season.
Sabrina Gibson is a respiratory therapist at Good Shepherd Hospital in Hermiston and wrote on social media that she worked both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year, and will be working on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, too.
“I don’t have kids so I also don’t mind working holidays for the pay, most of the time they get their money’s worth out of ya,” she wrote.
For Milton-Freewater’s Valerie Cleveland-Scott and her family, it was a relief to have reliable health care workers over the holiday season when her father had to be hospitalized just days before Christmas.
On Dec. 22, Cleveland-Scott’s father, who is a resident of an assisted living home in College Place, Washington, fell ill and had low blood sugar along with irregular heart functions. After a trip to Urgent Care, he was admitted to Providence St. Mary Hospital in Walla Walla, Washington, that night and wasn’t released until Dec. 26.
Cleveland-Scott said she visited him each day and that his brother and sister also came to visit from Elgin, and overall she was thankful for the care he was able to receive during the holidays.
Being able to provide that care for other people’s families during what’s usually a special time is precisely what can make working the holidays so rewarding, wrote Philsin Ho, a certified nursing assistant at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Pendleton.
“... as a caregiver you tried to give your very best to make them feel at home and be an extended family while you yourself missed your own,” writes Ho, who will be working on New Year’s Eve.
Sarah Baker Smith has spent 16 of the last 18 years helping coordinate emergency response services as a 911 dispatcher in the region, and after spending the first 12 years worth of holidays at work, she’s been grateful to have that time back with her children.
“It can be difficult to work the holidays and being away from your family, but I just thought about it this way, the holiday you miss can be celebrated on any day,” she wrote. “Your family will just be happy you’re there with them when you can be.”
Not all emergencies during the holidays are matters of life or death, as Arne Swanson, owner of Arne’s Sewer and Septic in Pendleton, illuminated in his response.
“I worked straight through from Christmas Eve through Christmas and will through New Years,” he wrote. “Lots of visitors and an increase in facility usage often stresses a system or sewer line out and they back up. … We’re used to dealing with stressed out homeowners who tend to take their sewer lines or septic system for granted.”
While many restaurants close for the holidays, others need to remain staffed to serve people their Christmas or New Year’s Day meals.
Tyson Widelbarker wrote that he works at one of the few restaurants in Pendleton that remains open on Christmas and that, barring a family emergency, working that day is mandatory.
Sandra Moore, who works as a cashier in the Hot Rock Cafe at the Wildhorse Resort and Casino, wrote that she typically works every holiday, which can be nice on New Year’s Eve to keep her mind off her father, who died on Dec. 31, 2008.
“As a cashier I get to meet lots of different types of people and I especially love the time I work on New Year’s Eve,” she wrote. “I miss him but being busy at work is what I love. I love my job.”
Others who work on holidays are doing the work that’s taken for granted year-round, such as Dawn Farrow’s husband, who works on a maintenance crew in Pilot Rock among other things, which this holiday season included delivering caskets for an adult and an infant.
Or there’s the stay-at-home moms, like Tracy Paslay, who couldn’t take a break during that holidays if they wanted to.
“… it’s a full-time job, making sure your family is fed, [has] clean clothes, [and] a place to rest and be loved.”
