PENDLETON — Gunner Weathers spread his feet wide in the packed dirt, extended his arms and would not budge against his opponent.
He looked like he was trying to block a shot in basketball. Except for his cowboy hat, jeans and working boots. And the steer.
Gunner, 13, worked to cut the calf from about 20 head in a pen under the west grandstands Tuesday for slack during the Pendleton Round-Up. The anxious bovine darted to break past the cowboy. Gunner mirrored the steer’s movements, backing him off each time. Step by step, he maneuvered the animal near the tubular metal gate. Once in place, a couple of fellow young cowpokes swung it open, waved their cowboy hats, shouted “Hep!” and shooed the steer through and down the line. More team members hustled the animal into a chute, priming it for action in the arena.
“It’s a pretty fun job,” said Evan Lehnert, 12, of Pendleton.
Gunner agreed, as did his younger brother, Kannan Weathers, 10. Like others on the crew, Kannan joined up when he was 8. But these children have been on ranches or around cattle most of their lives. The Weathers boys said they live near the Bar M Ranch in the Blue Mountains near Weston.
James Grimes of Adams said his folks might be to blame for the youngsters herding the stock.
Livestock crews consisted of high school and college students, he said, but when he was 8 his parents put him on the crew while they took in the Round-Up. He’s 39 and still works the stock, directing the team of youths on which animals to get for the events.
“We’re pretty unique in the world of rodeo,” he said. “You won’t go anywhere else and see kids doing all the livestock.”
They shout and signal to each other as they work the cows, scaling the pens, sprinting for gates and now and then cranking a steer’s tail so it will go to the right place. The fast-moving process comes off as choreography.
Nyha Adams, 14, of Pendleton, was right in the mix of this dance. One stubborn steer refused to leave. She jumped down in the dirt and grabbed the beast by its stubby horn to get it going.
None of this happens without teamwork and communication, starting with Grimes calling out the steers by numbers.
“You have to pay really close attention to every word,” Evan said.
The work also comes with risks. A steer during Monday’s slack hooked its horn into Gunner’s clothes and took off. Gunner, all of 100-something pounds, was not much work for a steer that was five times as big.
“He kind of like carried me and stomped me,” Gunner said, “and then he threw me.”
Gunner landed against the metal fencing. While he tried to regain his footing, the steer’s horn clipped him on the noggin.
Evan said the shot knocked Gunner out. Gunner maintained he was down but not out. And after an on-site medical exam, he said, the doctor gave him the OK to go back to work, but Gunner said his dad had him made rest instead. Still, Gunner said he’s faced worse working family cattle.
“I’ve been charged a lot by my grandpa’s cows,” he said
Kannan, too, said that is why he has no fear of these calves.
As Round-Up volunteers, the livestock crew gets breaks when they can during labor that stretches upward of 10 hours, plus water and refreshments and food-scrip to trade for eats at any of the vendors on the grounds. But Evan said the real reward is personal.
“Just hanging out with friends and doing what you like,” he said.
The Weathers boys agreed. Here, they said, they get to be with peers who understand their lifestyle.
“I have a lot of buddies at school,” Gunner said, “but I’m the only one who knows cattle.”
