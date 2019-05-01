The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners denied a request from local gun rights activists to refer a Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance to voters.
Business partners Jesse Bonifer and John McBean, both of Athena, brought the informal request to the county. Bonifer said he’s ready to submit a revision and try again.
The board held a public hearing on the matter during its Wednesday morning meeting in Pendleton. County counsel Doug Olsen explained the proposal failed to meet state constitutional requirements for the ballot, which is the problem the same proposal had in Columbia County. The submission did not meet the single subject requirement Oregon law requires for ballot measures, it dealt with administrative matters rather than legislative, and, primarily, Olsen said, it did not include all the provisions in state and federal law the ordinance would affect.
Sheriff Terry Rowan told the board he is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and at least 16 of Oregon’s 36 counties, including Umatilla County, have an ordinance protecting the Second Amendment, although some of those could face legal challenges. But Rowan could not support the proposal for a Second Amendment sanctuary. The document lacked language about prohibiting felons or people suffering from a mental disease or defect from having guns, Rowan said, and it should refer to language in state law regarding guns.
The board opened the floor to hear from the public. Bonifer was first up.
He said he understood the proposal does not meet the state’s constitutional requirements and asked each commissioner if they would support it if the ordinance did meet the legal standard. Each of the three commissioners said he would need to see the document before deciding. Commissioner John Shafer specified the board could not commit to an ordinance without seeing it and having county counsel Doug Olsen vet it.
McBean stepped up second and said he was “surprised and disappointed” the board asked county counsel Doug Olsen to review the proposal without looping in Bonifer first. McBean then went off on a tangent about Senate Bill 978, an omnibus proposal in the state Legislature that would require safe gun storage, make gun owners liable if someone used their gun in a crime and gather information from hospitals about firearm injuries, among other actions. McBean pressed the commissioners for their stance on the Senate bill, and that detour continued for the next two speakers.
Commissioner George Murdock said he told local lawmakers about his opposition to the bill, which is in stalled in the Senate rules committee. He added if the Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance “finds its way forward with modifications,” then the “broad array of the citizens of the country” should have their say.
But he cautioned against an adversarial relationship and suggested the board and the ordinance supporters work together because they were “on the verge of going in opposite directions.”
An agitated McBean asked to speak again. He strode to the mic and challenged whether the board reviewed the proposal while ignoring Bonifer. Shafer interrupted him and said this is the very adversarial attitude Murdock warned about.
The board voted to deny putting the ordinance on the ballot and ended the hearing. Shafer later confirmed he told Bonifer on Monday the board could not support the ordinance but Bonifer wanted to plead his case anyway.
