UMATILLA COUNTY — “The Rise of Skywalker” is the subtitle for the ninth entry in the “Star Wars” franchise, but it’s also the broad arc of the original trilogy of films, a coming-of-age story William Wehrli of Pendleton identifies with.
In protagonist Luke Skywalker’s case, Wehrli said he was a “whiny farm boy” who went on to become a great hero. For Wehrli personally, it was going from an autistic boy who was told he would never live independently to a man who holds down a job and lives on his own.
The “Star Wars” story is something thousands of people around the world have identified with in one way or another, helping to create a multibillion dollar franchise that debuted its latest movie, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” on Thursday.
Locals flocked to theaters in Pendleton and Hermiston to get their first look at the heavily anticipated movie.
Although she wasn’t allowed to share attendee numbers, Hermiston Cinema projectionist Kristina Marin said four screens were showing “Star Wars” on Friday, a scale reserved only for the biggest blockbusters.
Martin said she expected the theater to stay busy through the Christmas holiday.
The Wildhorse Cineplex also showed “Star Wars” on Thursday, and Wehrli was among those who braved the crowd to see it.
Wehrli has previously written about his experience with “Star Wars” in a 2013 blog post, where he talked about his love for the movies extensively.
Inspired by a young Jake Lloyd’s portrayal of Anakin Skywalker in 1999’s “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace,” Wehrli sent a letter to director George Lucas asking to be cast in the next “Star Wars.”
Wehrli was ultimately thwarted when his mother refused to take him to Portland to find a talent agent who would represent him, but he got another chance when Disney revived the franchise in 2013 and held an open casting call.
He sent in an audition tape and never heard back, but he remained a “Star Wars” fan nevertheless.
Other adult fans who went to “Star Wars” on opening night brought their own sense of nostalgia to the theater.
Peter Walters of Pendleton remembers watching the original “Star Wars” trilogy on TV for the first time as a 10-year-old in the 1990s.
“I had never seen anything like that before,” he said.
As he grew older, Walters and his friends would dive deeper into the “Star Wars” mythos, learning the names and backstories of characters that only got the briefest of screen time in the movies.
For Micheal Ruiz of Hermiston, it was an intergenerational affair — he learned to love “Star Wars” from his dad and the VHS tapes he kept of the movies.
And regardless of the ups and downs of the franchise, locals keep coming back in droves for the opening nights of each new addition.
Werhli said he grew up in Ione, meaning trying to make it to Hermiston for the opening nights of the prequel trilogy wasn’t practical.
But when “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” debuted in 2015, he started going to the opening nights, figuring it to be the best approximation of a big Hollywood premiere.
He bought a Darth Vader costume on Amazon and started wearing it to opening nights. He said the costume has been a big hit each time he shows it off.
Ruiz said he loves the energy of an opening night and listening to all the fan theories.
“You don’t even know who you’re talking to, but you can have an interesting conversation,” he said.
This was also the first time Ruiz could take his 7-year-old son, Khalen, to a “Star Wars” movie opening night.
They spent the months leading up to “The Rise of Skywalker” watching all the preceding movies and the spinoff series. Ruiz enjoyed watching his son growing to love the series around the same age he did.
Walters has been to nearly every “Star Wars” opening night since 1999, except for 2005’s “Revenge of the Sith,” which he was able to see the night before thanks to a friend who worked at the now-defunct Pendleton Cinema.
Going into “The Rise of Skywalker,” Walters knew the reaction to the film would be polarizing, but he ended up enjoying it.
He especially liked the score from composer John Williams, who has assembled the scores for all nine movies.
“That guy knows his way around a leitmotif,” he said.
Ruiz said he and his son also enjoyed the movie, his son so excited by the end that he wanted to go home and play a “Star Wars” video game.
Wehrli ran the gamut of emotions throughout the film, and was so excited after the movie that he couldn’t sleep for the rest of the evening.
“I thought it was extremely mind-blowing,” he said.
Wehrli has heard about some spinoffs in the works, but he doesn’t expect more mainline “Star Wars” movies in the near future.
But he also isn’t ruling out the film franchise’s capacity to surprise him.
