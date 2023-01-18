PENDLETON — Extra emergency food benefits for Oregon residents in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are coming to an end. Local organizations that provide food for those in need weighed in on the situation.
The Oregon Department of Human Services announced Jan. 10 that February is to be the final month the federal government is allowing ODHS to provide these emergency food benefits that began in April 2020 as a response to give people more help during the pandemic. Starting this March, most people on SNAP in Oregon are to receive only their regular SNAP food benefits.
Local families or individuals reliant on SNAP have some options to supplement their nutritional needs.
The Pendleton Salvation Army offers hot lunches and gives away food from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily. It also delivers lunches to homes Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Tuesday and Thursday 3:30-5 p.m.
"(Our clients) often say it's the only meal they get all day," Salvation Army Maj. Toni Halstad said. "The number seeking help goes up at the end of the month, when their SNAP benefits run out."
Her husband, Maj. DeWayne Halstad, local Salvation Army commanding officer, said his facility serves about 40 people at the beginning of the month, but the number climbs to around 70 at the end. He delivers about 55 at-home lunches as well.
"We expect the end of pandemic payments to increase the need for our help," he said.
Volunteers from three churches and Neighbor2Neighbor, the nonprofit that operates the Pendleton warming station, help the Salvation Army feed those in need. Neighbor2Neighbor also offers dinner to clients sheltering at the station.
The Oregon Department of Human Services encouraged residents participating in SNAP to prepare for the change in the food benefits they receive.
"In November 2022, Oregon issued nearly $111 million in SNAP benefits," Vanessa Vanderzee, ODHS communications officer said. "In that same month, Oregon also issued nearly $74 million in Emergency Allotments to SNAP households. The average monthly SNAP benefit for a SNAP household was $268 in November. The average Emergency Allotment received by SNAP households was $179."
Mark Gomolski is the managing director of Agape House, the food bank in Hermiston. He said he has talked with local SNAP recipients about the effect of ending emergency SNAP allotments.
"They're optimistic," he said. "They knew the increased payments were temporary. They say they got spoiled, but also that they got by on less before and know how to do that again. Our community is tough."
But Agape House itself is having a tougher time.
"The Cattlemen's Association used to donate $1,500 for our backpack program," he said. "But that ended in 2023. Amazon gave us $90,000 in the past. This year, that's cut to $50,000. Meanwhile the price of everything has exploded. The program provides for 270 children per week. It now costs $9,000 per month, so the $40,000 gap from Amazon really hurt."
Gomolski said local donations also have been down.
"We hope that organizations, individual, business and corporate donors will take up some of the slack, with tax season approaching," he said. "This is the most supportive, generous community in which I've ever worked. We also rely heavily on volunteer staff. We can't afford to pay for more full-time staff. We're applying for every grant we can."
Other charitable providers
CAPECO based in Pendleton operates a regional food bank distribution center at 1605 N.W. 50th St., Pendleton. Community Action Program of East Central Oregon serves those in seven counties needing help with food and nutrition, housing, energy, youth programs, emergency assistance and independent living. CAPECO also runs nutrition programs for those 60 years old and older and their spouses, even if younger, and administers congregate site and home delivered meal programs.
Various communities throughout Gilliam, Hood River, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Wasco and Wheeler counties offer nutritious meals in group settings for individuals 60 and older and their spouses, regardless of age. Frequently, the mealtime features recreational and social activities as well as nutrition and health education. All meals provide a third of the recommended daily nutritional allowance.
Group meal sites in Umatilla and Morrow counties are the Saddle Restaurant in Pendleton, Bucknam's in Heppner and senior centers in Milton-Freewater, Stanfield and Ukiah.
Individuals 60 and older are eligible for meals at no-cost; however CAPECO welcomes a "suggested donation." Grants cover a portion of the program costs. Fundraising, support from county government and local donations are essential to continue the program. The suggested donation for the meal for individuals 60 and older varies according to each meal site location. Everyone is welcome to eat at the meal sites, but those under 60 are asked to pay the meal site's posted cost of the meal.
The Wolf Den Food Pantry at Blue Mountain Community College provides students free food. It is open Tuesday and Thursday, 2 to 5 p.m., in Room M-3 on the lower floor of Morrow Hall.
The Wolf Den receives new food deliveries monthly, with frozen options available. It also has a supply of warm quilts, hygiene items and school supplies for those in need.
Students can order a custom box of food by submitting an online form as well.
