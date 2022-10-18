PENDLETON — A fixture of Pendleton's downtown for almost 40s years is coming to an end.
Jeweler and active community volunteers Sam Loftus and his wife Sharon Loftus, both 68, are retiring and closing Loftus Custom Design Jewelers. They plan to move to the Portland area to be closer to family, including daughter Cicely Loftus-Waters and grandchildren, friends and the medical care they need.
"It is bittersweet," Sharon Loftus said. "We will miss our friends and customers. We’ll still support the community as much as we can. Being close to family is important at this age. We have family from the Dalles to Portland. It’s not like we’re not going to know anyone. And we have friends there from here."
Sam Loftus has Parkinson’s disease. Sharon Loftus is a cancer survivor and suffers from vertigo, arthritis and Raynaud's syndrome, which causes cold and numbness in the hands and feet.
Their business, 257 S. Main St., occupies part of the ground floor of the Odd Fellows Temple, built in 1897, which developer Al Plute is renovating. Loftus Custom Design Jewelers' going out of business sale is underway. The shop is filled with a variety of items besides jewelry.
Sharon Loftus is a 25-year breast cancer survivor. She raised more than $20,000 in one night for Kick’n It Cancer New Beginnings, which has helped survivors since 2002. The charity’s mission is to provide compassionate support for former cancer patients while recuperating, through exercise programs, massage therapy and nutritional counseling. It raises funds for the Roundup Athletic Club’s Spirit Program, which is free for one year to most cancer survivors.
"We bought the store on April Fool’s Day in 1988," Sam Loftus said. "The Walla Walla couple from whom we bought it said no one could make it here. They announced their move to Walla Walla at a Christmas party. We didn’t want to move because Cicely was enrolled in school here and we had just bought a new house. Sharon had already started working with Dr. (Don) Harsch."
Loftus had worked for the previous owner Hank Gerard since 1982, and for another jeweler since 1981. He used knowledge acquired at Blue Mountain Community College to teach gemological classes at Gerard’s shop.
"Hank was here for more than 40 years," Loftus said. "I worked here or owned the business for a similar period. A jeweler has been in this location since 1901. It’s hard to leave and sad to see the end of such a tradition."
The Loftuses met at BMCC. Both grew up on ranches near small towns in Northeastern Oregon, Sharon on Butter Creek in the Heppner area and Sam on the Imnaha River by Joseph.
"We had a lot of fun growing up," she said. "We both loved horses. From age two, Cicely visited her grandparents’ ranch on the Imnaha. They preferred her to us. She rode all over the place."
Cicely was a 1998 Pendleton Round-Up princess.
"We will miss all the fundraisers we’ve participated in here," Sharon Loftus said. "We helped with Cowboy Christmas. We loved the reunion of champions at the 2010 Round-Up 100 year anniversary. Some of the event winners from past years were quite elderly. They had great stories of their adventures."
"Cicely followed in our footsteps," her mother said. "She played sports at Pendleton High School, but coaches grumbled she spent too much time on other activities at school and church. She liked acting. In the early days of Pendleton Underground, she got her dad to join her in portraying characters in costume."
Cicely worked for the Portland Art Museum for 20 years and now with a foundation in Vancouver which helps blind athletes of all ages. She graduated from the University of Portland with a major in marketing and business administration and a minor in fine art. Her daughter is 14 and son 24.
Among the Loftuses’ volunteer activities was chaperoning high school skiers at Anthony Lakes.
"That was wild," Sharon Loftus said. "Kids were more active then. On snow days when she was little, Cicely and her friends would go sledding in Aldrich Park all day. It has some nice hills. It was like a family setting. They could play all day. Parents would check on them and take them cocoa and snacks, but they were safe."
Sam Loftus belonged to Rotary International and Kiwanis clubs. He served at the arts center and as vice president of the symphony. Cicely and Sharon hosted a reception after each orchestral performance. Sharon participated in scholarship committees.
"People in Pendleton are so wonderful and compassionate," Sharon said. "When Sam fell and suffered a concussion, ladies brought us food. People help each other through tough times."
The Loftuses plan on still coming back to Pendleton for Round-Up.
"We might rent some Airbnbs instead of motels," Sharon said. "Pendleton has been very good to us. We met really nice people here, including our customers."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.