Loftus Custom Design Jewelers owners Sam Loftus, seated, and Sharon Loftus, discuss their retirement and future plans Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in their store on Pendleton's Main Street.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — A fixture of Pendleton's downtown for almost 40s years is coming to an end.

Jeweler and active community volunteers Sam Loftus and his wife Sharon Loftus, both 68, are retiring and closing Loftus Custom Design Jewelers. They plan to move to the Portland area to be closer to family, including daughter Cicely Loftus-Waters and grandchildren, friends and the medical care they need.

